Who Is Perry Greene, Husband Of Firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Love her or hate her, you’ve definitely heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Representative is famous for her strong opinions, but what do we know about her husband, Perry Greene?

What Does Perry Greene Do?

The couple met and married while they were still in college at the University of Georgia. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in August of 2020 and share three children together: Lauren, Taylor, and Derek.

Perry graduated from college in 1996 with a degree in accounting. He began his career as an accountant for Ernst and Young, then was hired as a general manager at Majorie’s family’s business, Taylor Construction in 1997. He was appointed president of the building contractor business in 1999, and today is listed as the sole owner of the company.

The couple frequently post about their relationship, with the politician gushing about her “best friend and biggest supporter.” However, the Greenes have been rocked by claims of a major cheating scandal — claims Greene strenuously denies.

Claims Of Multiple Affairs

The Daily Mail reported that Greene cheated on Perry multiple times with different men. The affairs allegedly took place a decade ago. The cheating allegations stem from Jim Chambers, Greene’s former boss at the CrossFit gym where she previously worked. Chambers claims she was having “multiple, blatant extramarital affairs in front of all of us.”

Her first alleged affair was with “Tantric Warrior” Craig Ivey. According to Chambers, the two struck up a relationship at the gym. Ivey has said he “will not respond to anything about this.” The second alleged affair, Chambers claims, was with Justin Tway, who managed the gym Greene worked at. Tway, who is married, said, “I have no interest in talking about anything to do with [Greene].”

Greene Denies Everything

According to a New Yorker profile of the politician, a reporter claims they had seen texts in which Greene admitted to sleeping with one man outside of her marriage, but nobody else has substantiated this story. Greene has denied all claims of extramarital affairs, saying that the allegations are “ridiculous tabloid garbage” that are part of a smear campaign.

Representative Greene and her husband Perry have not separated or divorced over the allegations and will celebrate their 27th year of marriage later this year.

