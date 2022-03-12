Marisa Tomei Practically Unrecognizable As A Blonde In Early Red Carpet Pic

Marisa Tomei has been a mainstay in Hollywood ever since she caught her first big break back in the late 80s when she was cast in A Different World, one of only a few white cast members on the show. It wasn’t until she scored a starring role in a classic comedy in 1992 that Tomei rose to international prominence and garnered the hefty bank account she enjoys today. Back in her earlier days on the Hollywood scene, Tomei looked very different from how we know her today. This is all thanks to a brassy blonde dye job.

Marisa Tomei’s Red Carpet Timeline

She’s one of the most easily recognizable faces in Hollywood, but without her iconic brown locks, Marisa Tomei is surprisingly hard to identify. The 57-year-old is typically one of the easiest celebrities to pick out of a lineup thanks to her seemingly unchanging face, which she might have her healthy diet to thank for. A change in hair color, however, is all it takes to muddy the waters.

(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

It’s not as if Tomei hasn’t experimented quite a bit with her hair over the years. Tomei, who is of Italian descent, has naturally curly brown hair that she typically straightens when walking the red carpet, though not always. She’s the master of changing up her style for the red carpet, rocking sky-high hair one day and a sleek bun the next.

Tomei’s Gorgeous Natural Curls

(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

The one thing that hasn’t changed about Tomei, however, is her larger-than-life grin, which is good to know. That’s the only way we were able to recognize Tomei in one particular photo from early in her career, in light of the wildly different hair color and length she sports.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Tomei’s ever-changing style on the red carpet is no doubt thanks to her long-lived career in Hollywood. With so much red carpet experience under her belt, it’d take a lot to intimidate Tomei, which is likely why she’s so comfortable taking fashion risks. That wasn’t as evident in early photos of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who typically played it safe on the red carpet by wearing the usual floor-length gowns or something even more basic when the dress code was more casual.

Dressed Down But Not Out

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Even when she’s dressed casually, as she is here at the 2000 premiere of What Women Want, Tomei manages to draw every eye in the place. While we just can’t bring ourselves to get behind the It-trend of the ‘00s that was deliberately wrinkled fabric, (see a recent article about Emily Blunt’s first red carpet), we do love the color choices and how they work together.

The deep, mustard yellow clutch contrasts perfectly with the deep plum of Tomei’s skirt. Meanwhile, her taupe, pointed flats straddle a delicate line between calling attention to themselves while not making the show all about them. Tomei’s casually tousled brown curls complete the look, but they were nowhere to be found in our next photo.

How Does Tomei Look As A Blonde?

Marisa Tomei: Actress. (Photo by Diane Freed)

This photo of Marisa Tomei features the actress rocking some frosty blonde locks. The coloring, both of her hair and this photo from 1999, might make the My Cousin Vinny star a bit hard to recognize, but her bright smile proves she’s easier to recognize than you’d think. Speaking of her looks, is it possible that Tomei hasn’t aged a single day since this photo was taken? We’d love to hear about your skincare regime, dear.

