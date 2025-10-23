Margot Robbie Still Attached to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot, Producer Claims

The next Pirates of the Caribbean is still mostly rumor and sea shanties, but the captain of the franchise insists Margot Robbie is definitely still on deck.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the mastermind behind the five films inspired by the Disneyland ride, recently shared an update on the two planned reboots of the franchise—and yes, he also spilled the rum on the Barbie star’s potential role.

“We’re working on a script. It’s always on the page; if we don’t have it on the page, it’s not gonna get on the screen,” Bruckheimer recently told The Wrap. “We had two scripts at one point. Then one kinda dropped out, and then we kinda went on with the other one.”

So, did Robbie’s ship sink? Not quite. When asked if her project was the one that got scrapped, Bruckheimer clarified, “Well, she’s still involved.”

Margot Robbie was Reportedly Attached to an All Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot

Robbie was initially tied to a female-led Pirates reboot, a project many assumed had walked the plank. But given the new developments, it seems entirely plausible they just merged the two scripts to keep her considerable star power on deck.

Bruckheimer also confirmed that Ted Elliott, co-writer of the first four films (The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, and On Stranger Tides), is working on the script for the new project.

Bruckheimer admitted that the process was more complicated than his other franchises, such as National Treasure.

“The hardest one has been ‘Pirates’ so far. That world is so cool and specific. You just gotta find the right way in,” he told The Wrap.

The last film in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017.

Meanwhile, the heart of the franchise, Johnny Depp, may also be returning.

Bruckheimer recently told Entertainment Weekly he’d spoken to Depp, suggesting the actor might return if the script was right. However, this latest appearance offered no update on Depp’s involvement.

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know,” Bruckheimer told the outlet in August.