margot-robbie-speaks-out-after-welcoming-baby-boy

Barbie star Margot Robbie recently shared a rare comment about motherhood, calling it “the best” and giving it a glowing review.

During a press tour for her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie chatted with Entertainment Tonight and shared what it’s really like being a mom to her 10-month-old son for the first time.

“It’s funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it,” Margot explained to the outlet. “And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear.”

“It’s the best,” she gushed.

In October 2024, Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. So far, they have chosen to keep his name and birth date private.

Margot first revealed her baby bump in July 2024. The couple was later seen together at Wimbledon and during their vacation in Sardinia.

Margot Robbie Has Been ‘Enjoying Motherhood’

“They have been hanging out in [Los Angeles] as a family,” an insider told PEOPLE in November 2024 about the young family. “Tom’s mom has been visiting from England.”

“Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby,” the source added. “She’s enjoying motherhood.”

“They’ve both been settling into being parents,” the insider continued. “They’re homebodies, so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy.”

The couple, both 35, met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where Ackerley was an assistant director, and Robbie played Celine Joseph. They married in December 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia.

In 2016, the Suicide Squad actress shared her hopes of having a big family. “I want tons of children,” Margot told The Daily Telegraph. “Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [children], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”

She also shed light on how she and Ackerley manage their busy schedules. “The most helpful thing I’ve learned from other couples in this industry is that you don’t go more than three weeks without seeing each other,” she explained. “Being in a long-distance relationship can be really hard when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. It can mess with your head, so the three-week rule is key.”