Olympian Dies in Crash During Bike Race: Toshiaki Fushimi Was 50

Toshiaki Fushimi, an Olympian who represented Japan in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games, has passed away after being injured in a bike race crash. He was 50 years old.

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According to TMZ, Fushimi was competing in the Matsusaka Keirin tournament over the weekend when fellow racers collided in front of him. In a video of the race, Toshiaki was seen veering off to the side of the track to avoid the collision.

Although he avoided the other cyclists, Fushimi, who was reportedly the cyclist in black, crashed into a safety barrier. He fractured his cervical vertebrae and his skull. The crash was not shown in the video.

While he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead the following day.

Hiroshi Kido, chairman of the Japan Keirin Association, issued a statement about Fushimi’s sudden passing.

“It is truly heartbreaking that he lost his life in an accident during a race,” the statement reads. “We will reconfirm our safety measures and thoroughly ensure fair and safe races.”

Fushimi Started His Cycling Career in the Mid-1990s

Born in February 1976, Fushimi began his professional cycling career in the mid-90s.

He won the silver medal in the men’s team sprint at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, alongside Masaki Inoue and Tomohiro Nagatsuka. In his keirin career, he had more than 600 victories.

Fushimi also won numerous titles, including five G1 titles and the Keirin Grand Prix in 2001 and 2007.

Josiah Ng Onn Lam, a Malaysian retired professional cyclist, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Fushimi.

“R.I.P. Fushimi San 🙏,” the cyclist wrote. “Toshiaki Fushimi wasn’t just a competitor. He was one of the best keirin riders Japan has ever produced. Grand Prix winner. Olympic Silver Medalist. A true professional on the track.”

He then shared, “We raced against each other for years. That kind of rivalry builds a respect that doesn’t fade. Devastated to hear he lost his life doing what he loved. My thoughts are with his family and the entire keirin community in Japan.”

“Rest in peace, champion,” Lam added.