March 20-26 Horoscope: Aries Season Cranks Up The Heat

We have officially entered into a new Zodiac cycle and astrological year with the start of Aries season. This fiery sign is turning up the spring fever heat, encouraging action and passion across the entire Zodiac.

But for a few signs, in particular, they will have to be extra careful not to let their blaze run out of control. As tempting as it is to follow urges wherever they lead, there’s a big difference between a pleasant glow and a chaotic inferno.

Other signs will spend their week on the defense, dodging rogue fireballs. Aries season certainly holds no punches. As far as its concerned, if you can’t stand the heat, then you can see yourself out of the kitchen.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Welcome back to your season, Aries! As the sun enters your sign this week, you’ll likely feel a little restless. But be careful not to let your fiery demeanor get too out of control. This spring fever will pass soon enough. If you act too recklessly now, you’re liable to burn a bridge or two.



You’re used to acting on your urges immediately. So, holding yourself back isn’t going to feel great at first. But it’s time to learn how to simmer instead of constantly overflowing into a chaotic boil.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

As a materialistic homebody, you tend to invest much of yourself into your physical surroundings and assets. Thus, a threat to either turns into a direct attack on yourself. Your task this week is figuring out if it’s really a threat or a legitimate suggestion. Remember, Taurus: a differing opinion is not the same as an insult.



Before you stick your head in the sand, consider the counsel you’ve been receiving from those close to you. It’s hard to see the forest through the trees, and they could very well see something that you don’t.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Life is nothing if not an extended juggling act. From time to time, we’re bound to fumble a ball or two. Lately, you’ve been sending your professional “ball” high into the air to lofty success. But your emotional and spiritual ones have fallen by the wayside. While it’s important to keep your momentum going, it’s also crucial to take care of yourself.



Frantically racing to the top is pointless if you won’t enjoy it once you’re there. Just because you don’t want to find the line between hustling and resting doesn’t mean one doesn’t exist.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Considering its damaging effects, playing the part of our own worst enemies takes far too little effort. Indeed, we can self-sabotage without even realizing it. Since we don’t know it’s happening, we wait far too long to stop it. This is the exact challenge you’re facing this week, Cancer.

Your past hurt has morphed into a very present fear. This, in turn, has taken over the way you communicate with and perceive the world around you. You might think you’re saving yourself from getting hurt again, but you’re actually setting yourself up for it.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

An upcoming confrontation offers the opportunity to address an issue you’ve been swallowing for a while now. The stars are making you hyperaware of your vulnerable soft spots. But they’re also providing you with some much-needed clarity to communicate these feelings clearly.

Conflict is never fun, but it is sometimes essential to maintaining a relationship’s health. Pruning and weeding make a garden flourish. Similarly, cutting straight to the chase can clear the air and strengthen the connection.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

The stars have forged a fork in the road for you this week, Virgo. On the one hand, you could pursue expansion, professionally or mentally. On the other, you could prioritize your spiritual wellbeing. Both have pros and cons. And as unpleasant as it is to hear, only you can make the final decision.

Consider both paths carefully. Just because one is overgrown doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking. There could be something positive hiding in the dandelions and weeds, but you’ll never know until you start walking.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Despite your best efforts, you keep running into a problem with no reasonable solution. Or rather, there is a reasonable solution—just not one you’d like to admit. When we return to familiar impasses like this, it’s usually because we’re avoiding the inevitable. You know what needs to be done, so what are you waiting for?

Ruminating on an uncomfortable situation does nothing to ease the tension. Unfortunately, you will have to face this problem head-on before it begins to fade. It’s time to tear off that band-aid, Libra.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Though you’re highly observant of others, you tend to miss the most obvious about yourself. Of course, no one is better equipped to justify our actions than ourselves. But how would you react if you saw this behavior in someone else? What advice would you offer to a close friend going through the same situation?

It’s time to start listening to your own advice. Set aside your ego, and consider your situation objectively. What intel from your gut have you been ignoring? Find out what hasn’t been working, and start taking steps to fix it.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s far too easy for you to overthink the joy right out of a situation. Your ever-aspirational attitude makes you constantly wonder, how could this be better? What could you be doing to improve? How are you using your time to achieve your goals? By the end of your self-imposed inquisition, are you even enjoying yourself?

Your drive is certainly commendable. But if you’re not careful, the burdens you place on yourself will only hold you back. You need to drop some of that weight from your shoulders to propel forward.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

So, you stretched yourself a little too thin (again). You’ve managed yourself out of a stressful situation before. Take solace in the fact that you’ll be able to do it again. Consider this an addition to a long list of half-learned lessons. Subconsciously, you know that you have to start prioritizing yourself to avoid irreparable burnout.

Of course, this is fairly counterintuitive for you (and the stars know that, too). Thus, they’re offering another opportunity to learn a valuable lesson. No one benefits from you overworking yourself—not the people you’re helping and certainly not you.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Giant leaps and bounds don’t always enact great change. More often than not, it’s a series of tiny baby steps. Success can look like a sprint; it can also look like a shuffle. As the revolutionary of the Zodiac, this truth is particularly hard to swallow. You derive satisfaction not just from change but from the grandiose nature of it all.



Remember that metamorphosis usually happens in the dark. It’s a slow, quiet process invisible to the human eye. While you can’t always see these changes happening deep within your bones, these are the ones that stick.

Pisces

February 18 – March 19

You’re a sucker for sappy endings. This is unsurprising, considering you’re the last of the Zodiac and rule the final House of Self-Undoing. Despite your familiarity with closing chapters, they never seem to get easier for you. Each one throws you into a swirling pool of melancholy and nostalgia.

The Spring Equinox and transition into a new Zodiac cycle only heightens those feelings this week. Instead of thrashing against the current, let it carry you where it will. Indulge in what nourishes you and makes you happy, and this bittersweet ending will be over before you know it.

