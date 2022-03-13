March 13-19 Horoscope: Planetary Traffic Jam Causes Major Upsets

The planets are piling up into quite the celestial traffic jam this week. Venus and Mars are flying in tandem, while Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and Neptune form their own clump. Meanwhile, Pluto and Uranus act as two outlier bookends.

The glow of the Full Moon will cast this planetary traffic jam (and all of us) in unflatteringly bright light. Challenges abound this week, and most of them have to do with cleaning out our closet’s skeletons.

Of course, this looks completely different from one sign to the next. Indeed, some will have it easier than an unlucky few. How does your sign fare this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You’re cheating yourself out of happiness by clinging to your assumptions so tightly. Yes, you’ve been burned in the past. But that doesn’t guarantee a similar fate for your future. If you continue to act as though it will, then you’re bound to fulfill your own prophecy. Even then, you won’t be right—just self-defeating.

This week, keep in mind that your future can (and very much is) separate from your past. Remove your emotional blinders to better see the path unfolding before you.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Even the best-laid plans of mice and men (and in your case, bulls) often go awry. Indeed, Taurus, you can neither predict nor perfectly plan for the future. Your inability to do so isn’t a mark of failure; it’s a mark of being human. The faster you learn to ride on top of the waves instead of punching through them, the happier you will be.

You’re no stranger to hard work. Don’t consider this challenge any different than the countless others you’ve faced and overcome.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Your heart and head are rarely on the same page. The former is readily vulnerable and open to connection, while the latter can become imprisoned by its own fears and doubts. You try to logic every part of your life to death. Consequently, there is little room for moments of joy and beauty.

You’ll soon encounter an obstacle that forces you to choose between feelings or logic. The stars suggest you try listening to your heart for a change. You might like what you hear.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be careful not to let your comfort zone turn into quicksand, Cancer. If you seek personal growth, then you’re going to have to get used to venturing into the unfamiliar. You don’t need to bear your soul for all to witness; just stepping into the unknown is good enough. Even if you can only manage to poke your head out of your shell, at least you’re there.

These uncomfortable feelings won’t last forever. But while they’re here, you might as well try to learn something from them.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Despite your air of confidence, you spend a lot of time ruminating on social dynamics. Where do you fall on the social rank ladder? What do people think of you? Ironically, that external self-assuredness makes you generally well-liked. So, the things you’re worried about are more likely self-reflections that you’re projecting into someone’s head.

Do the both of you a favor and act on what you see, not what you assume. Working to improve oneself requires an unencumbered ego. Are you up for the task?

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

If something isn’t broken, you’re not inclined to fix it. You take great pride in how you live your life—your work ethic, beliefs, and moral code. But recently, something has directly challenged your sense of identity. To combat this issue, you’re simply pretending that cognitive dissonance doesn’t exist.

In doing so, you’re marinating in a problem for which you have the solution. Your “quick” fix is not only temporary; it’s also not even a fix at all. Seek harmony this week.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Sometimes, the best way to clean up dirty laundry for good is to air it all out. Until that happens, we’re liable to repeat the same toxic behaviors and patterns. Thus, we fall into the same emotionally taxing rabbit holes. Being confrontational is not something you’re used to, so things might feel a little shaky at first.

But it could be just the thing you needed to get back on stable ground. Get to the bottom of what’s grieving you, and find a way to make peace with it.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Your rebellious nature can get the best of you, Scorpio. Indeed, you buck against everyone’s expectations, including your own. Your fear of failure convinces you that you can avoid the pitfalls of defeat by self-destructing. But do the two results really feel all that different to you?

This stagnancy is universally damaging, stunting your emotional, mental, and professional growth. It’s high time you stopped standing in your own way.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

While work-life balance is important, there is some merit in melding the two—within reason. You aren’t split straight down the middle, and neither are these aspects of your life. Currently, your professional life stands to benefit from something your personal life has to offer. You’ve reached an impasse, and some fresh perspective should help.

Turn to your friends for support (and inspiration). We learn a lot from our close interpersonal relationships. How can you apply that to your professional development?

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You might consider yourself a conscious over-thinker, but your subconscious has you beat. Whether or not you’ve realized it, you’ve been letting the past dictate your present reality. These formative memories cemented themselves into your psyche back then. All these years later, they’re still pouring fresh concrete, reaffirming your insecurities and doubts.

Your challenge this week is to identify the mental hang-ups that are preventing you from moving forward. You’re doomed to repeat the past if you never step out of it.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Your plight with the mundane continues this week, Aquarius. Though you crave a shake-up, that isn’t what’s best for you right now. The stars are aligned in your favor, but they’re aligned their way—not yours. Learning to go with the flow is an ongoing lesson.

Life is a series of ebbs and flows. Right now, you’re in an ebb. There is no one without the other. So, trust the process and know that you’ll be better off in the long run for it.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Jupiter and Mercury offered clarity and opportunity last week. Now, it’s time to figure out what you’re going to do with it. Take some time to reflect on your daily routine and work life. What isn’t serving you anymore? Don’t just gloss over the details; pause, and consider how your body emotionally and physically reacts to these things.

Figuring out what’s wrong is the easy part, Pisces. This week, prepare to steel yourself for the next step: fixing it.

