March 17-23 Horoscope: Social Spring Cleaning

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a waxing gibbous Moon flying through the 10th House of Social Status and 11th House of Friendships will call into question social placements and interactions. With so many powerful connections between the Moon and other celestial bodies, no Zodiac sign is immune to the discomfort this astrological revelation will provide.

As we move through the vernal equinox, the stars encourage us to refresh our place within the outside world. Now is the time for rekindling friendships, trying on new roles within our social circles, and, alternatively, releasing relationships that no longer serve us. When our internal maintenance spills over into the external, things are bound to get a bit messy. But what better time for spring cleaning than right now?

Here’s how your sign will fare this week.

An obstacle requiring significant emotional bravery awaits on the horizon. Avoidance isn’t an option. Eventually, you’ll make your way to this challenge one way or another. Based on your celestial alignment, it’s likely to come to a head at the end of the week when your ruling planet, Mars, opposes a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon on the cusp of the 5th and 6th Houses and the 11th and 12th Houses, respectively. So, it would appear you have two options now.

You can either ignore the issues at hand and hope for the best when the time comes, or you can start preparing yourself mentally today. Take some time early in the week to reflect on your values and principles. Sometimes, standing up for them is the scariest thing we can do.

A powerful conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus, and discipline-oriented Saturn at the end of the week offers some much-needed motivational energy to cap off the work week. Make sure you capitalize on this energy while you have it. A homebody like you certainly knows the dangers of growing too comfortable too quickly and losing all momentum.

The stars urge you to dive into that project, goal, or hobby you’ve been eyeing for some time. Even a spark of inspiration is enough to rekindle your passion, Taurus. Don’t wait for the blaze to form on its own. Indeed, you are the only one with the ability to stoke it to life.

The opinion of another is a fickle thing to chase, Gemini. Our control over other people’s thoughts is nominal at best. Countless factors can disaffect our reputations despite our best efforts to curate a specific persona for the outside world. And frankly, that should be a relief. It’s time to ween yourself off your inherent need to be liked by others.

Obviously, this isn’t a cosmic carte blanche to step on others’ toes or cross their boundaries. But it is an invitation to stop letting this social anxiety color your interactions with others and yourself. Your attention to everyone else’s needs is starting to outbalance your devotion to yourself. Your cosmic alignment this week indicates a need for recalibration.

Finding a place in the world that makes you happy is just as valuable as finding a place to reside that is convenient for others. As admirable as your urge to serve others is, the stars warn you not to overextend yourself. The satisfaction of being well-liked and useful won’t be able to mask the exhaustion your body and soul are feeling forever.



Learning how to put yourself first can be a scary process. Insecurity, anxiety, and self-doubt often get in the way and convince us we’re doing something wrong. Try to ignore these feelings to the best of your ability. They might be uncomfortable. But their power will fade soon enough.

Change in large quantities can be overwhelming for even the most emotionally stable of us. Don’t be so hard on yourself as you navigate these new waters. A couple of butterflies fluttering in your stomach isn’t necessarily bad, Leo. On the contrary, it shows you’re emotionally invested. And sometimes, that’s the most challenging part of moving forward.



Part of this new experience might require you to lean on others in a way you haven’t before. Indeed, even you could benefit from some extra help. Be careful not to let your ego isolate you when you have an entire community of loved ones ready to redistribute the weight of your responsibilities and goals.

No matter how far off your life path you’ve become, there is always time to retrace your steps. While it might not feel like it while you’re in the thickest part of the brush, there is a way out of this mental forest. But remember, Virgo: it took time to get here, so it’s only reasonable that it will take a similar amount of time to get out of it. Be patient.

When the disheartened feeling gets too intense, consider the lessons, skills, and empathy you will have picked up along the way. Your future self will be stronger than ever on the other side of this. Use that as your motivation to keep forging ahead.

Your cosmic alignment indicates a need for assessment and a better balance between platonic and romantic relationships. Friendships often require just as much maintenance as our connections with intimate partners. These non-romantic bonds can sometimes need even more work because of society’s need to prioritize their romantic counterparts.



Now would be an opportune time to reach out to a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Follow through with the half-formed plans you’ve been texting about for weeks. Expand your social horizons. Comfort within these close relationships can be nice. But it can also become detrimental if we never explore outside the confines of these connections, Libra.

You have a keen sense of intuition about other people. Don’t be afraid to use this skill to your advantage. While you don’t have to start a confrontation with everyone who gives you pause, it could be worth taking a closer look. What about this relationship makes you feel uncomfortable? Keep in mind that their misgivings could easily be reflections of your own.

In either case, this is a valuable exercise to clear up misunderstandings you may have of them or yourself. Create a dialogue, and keep a curious mind. In the best-case scenario, you will have learned valuable insights into your own connection with this relationship. In the worst-case scenario, you might have dodged some serious heartache in the future.

Meticulous planning can only get you so far, Sag. After a certain point, you’ll need a healthy dose of blind faith to leap from one stage of life to the next. In these moments of unpredictability, we must lean on everything we’ve learned in the planning stages and rely on our ability to generate new ideas and tactics on the spot.

Life doesn’t abide by a script. So, why should this situation be any different? Yes, you might run into something you didn’t expect. But if the fear of that reality keeps you from moving forward, you guarantee you won’t run into anything new — good or bad. Don’t be misled. This is a far more frightening fate.

You have a particularly fortuitous cosmic alignment this week, Cap. The stars indicate an ongoing challenge in love, finances, or both. But it also shows great prosperity coming from these challenges. Continue the work you started last week to find a better balance within your relationships. The cosmos show that all that hard work is about to pay off.

In the meantime, there are things you can do to help facilitate this process for the better. Invest in your mental and emotional health in whatever way feels the most gratifying to you. Or, try decluttering your home to offer a cleaner environment in which to declutter your head. Success lies in wait. All you have to do now is keep moving toward it.

If you start viewing the regimented nature of your relationships as a jail cell, then that’s exactly what they’ll become. Familiarity in interpersonal connections isn’t a death sentence for a dull, uneventful life. On the contrary, these stable bonds are often what makes life the most exciting, colorful, and passionate. Is being eccentric worth being alone?



The stars urge you to lean on your community a bit harder this week. Rather than worrying about being the most interesting person in the room, try thinking about how you might be the most helpful, compassionate, or kind. Everyone is the main character of their own story, Aquarius, and we are all supporting characters in theirs.

The transition through the vernal equinox is a period of great transformation, reassessment, and energizing. Unfortunately, this also comes with some downsides. As the stars encourage us to let go, our egos will implore us to hold on. You must try to focus on the former request. Your past burdens, hurts, and injustices won’t serve you in this next season of life.

The dissonance of this metamorphosis will be most pressing early in the week. Luckily, this tension will ease as you progress toward the weekend. Try not to become overwhelmed by your feelings in the meantime. Things often appear the most confusing and frightening just before clarity reveals itself. Strength and patience is the name of the game this week, Pisces.