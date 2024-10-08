Man’s Body Found Weighed Down by Stones in Hudson River

The body of a man was discovered being weighed down with stones in the Hudson River just off Riverside Park last week.

Videos by Suggest

Law enforcement revealed to the New York Post that the body was discovered in the Hudson River at the closed Boat Basin marina, which is located near West 79th Street and Riverside Drive in the early hours of Sept. 30.

Harbor Patrol officers were seen pulling the deceased onto a 45’ police boat. They then brought it into the marina where it was unloaded onto one of the floating docks. Emergency Service Unit officers then placed it into a body bag before transporting it to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

It was reportedly unclear if the deceased man suffered any bodily trauma before being discovered in the Hudson River. However, The Daily News later reported that the man had a bag over his head when the body was discovered in the Hudson River. There were also bags of rocks tied in the front of his waist.

An NYPD spokesman the body was pulled from the Hudson River and was a male. An investigation is now underway into what happened.

Another Body Was Discovered in the Hudson River Earlier This Year

In May, the City of Poughkeepsie police and fire departments discovered a body in the Hudson River.

The Mid Hudson News reported that the body was found just a little after 5 p.m. on May 4. Poughkeepsie firefighters launched a boat to recover the body and returned to the shore with it.

New York State Police later confirmed the identity of the deceased to be 43-year-old Nicolaus Faust. The National Guard Sergeant went missing after leaving a social gathering in Poughkeepsie in late March. A friend of Faust also confirmed the news.

“The investigators who were following up with several of us regularly implied that it was Nick,” the friend said. “But they said we had to wait for the official identification from the ME’s (Medical Examiner’s) Office for confirmation. It’s devastating.”

It was further reported that Faust had lived in Marlboro in Ulster County and Peekskill in Westchester County. He drove to a friend’s party on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie and was last seen at 2:00 a.m. that night. His friends filed a missing person’s report with the local authorities.

Faust’s body was turned over to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.