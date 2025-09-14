Mandy Moore Takes Issue With the Term ‘Geriatric Pregnancy’

Mandy Moore welcomed her latest baby in her middle age and isn’t exactly loving the term ‘geriatric pregnancy.’ She seems to think that more women having children much, much later in life calls for a rebrand…

During her recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 41-year-old actress and singer was asked if people had plenty to say about her having her daughter, Louise “Lou” Everett, at age 40.

“Yes and no. I mean, I feel like having my third child at 40, this term ‘geriatric pregnancy’ that’s thrown around. I think at least in my experience, so many of my friends are having kids later in life, whether it’s by choice or it’s by circumstance or biology,” Moore told Kelce.

“I think the thing that I had the most trouble with is just like this system in general kind of treating us as this anomaly that we’re like too old and we’re too complicated or high risk, and really, it’s like, ‘Nope, we’re just human beings,'” the This is Us actress added.

“And I feel like it’s just such an outdated label,” Moore continued. “So it’s less about how I think the people and the perceptions they may have had, like the people in my life, it was just more about the healthcare system in general. It feels like such an outdated one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to just women in general.”

Mandy Moore Experienced Three Geriatric Pregnancies

However, despite Mandy Moore’s claims, medical professionals still carefully monitor geriatric pregnancies… which have been rebranded recently as the much more palatable advanced maternal age. Advanced maternal age pregnancies—any pregnancy at 35 or older, according to the Cleveland Clinic—come with higher risks, including miscarriage and congenital disorders.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that the quality of a woman’s eggs declines with age. As women get older, their egg quality decreases, increasing the likelihood of chromosomal anomalies in a baby.

Meanwhile, Moore shared that after experiencing three pregnancies, she feels women’s bodies are often overlooked once they give birth.

“And I actually partnered with this company, Perelel, last year when I was pregnant with Lou,” she explained. “And I love that there are these companies like Perelel that are really focused on rewriting the rules of what it looks like to care for women and advocating for, really for funding of women’s health.”

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are also parents to two sons: Oscar “Ozzy” Bennett, 2, and August “Gus” Harrison, 4. That means ALL of her children were geriatric… I mean, advanced maternal age pregnancies.