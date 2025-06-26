Manchester Father Accused Of Masterminding Man’s Death Claims He Was Watching ‘Finding Nemo’ With Daughter

A British man, after being deported from South America, faces murder charges after allegedly masterminding a robbery and murder that has already put three people behind bars. John Belfield, the accused individual, denied the allegations, stating that he was watching Finding Nemo with his daughter at the time of the crime.

According to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the crime was discovered on July 3, 2022. Authorities found 38-year-old Thomas Campbell dead inside his Riverside home in Mossley, England.

As reported by the BBC, Campbell had been tortured to death after he was ambushed by three men in his home. The assailants managed to steal drugs from Campbell.

Campbell’s death triggered an investigation, which concluded with the arrests, convictions, and eventual sentencing of three individuals. Reece Steven and Steven Cleworth, two of the men who killed Campbell, are serving life sentences.

Thomas’ ex-wife, Coleen Campbell, led the men to carry out the attack, and she was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The third man, however, was not caught back in the day. That man is, allegedly, John Betflied, who was deported from Suriname in 2024 back to the United Kingdom. He was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to rob, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

‘Finding Nemo’

Manchester Evening News reported on Betflied’s trial. In front of a jury, the man gave his alibi, saying that he was at home when Campbell’s robbery and murder took place. He was watching a Pixar film with his daughter.

“I believe it was Finding Nemo,” Belfield said. “I can remember it quite well because it was the last time I was really around my daughter.”

Betflied denied taking part in the crimes, but he reportedly admitted to discussing plans to steal Campbell’s drug stash. However, he did say that Reece Steven, who was with him at the house, left before 10 p.m.

Hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., Steven returned to the house, according to Belfield.

“He said he had been to Tom’s to try and get the stash, and it had got a bit out of hand,” Belfield said in court. “He just said they had got into a bit of an altercation with Tom.”

Belfield then reportedly allowed Steven to use his sister’s vehicle. He now regrets doing so, saying, “I should have just told him to leave.”

“At that point I didn’t know how bad the situation was at that point. I should have just turned him away,” Belfield added.

Eventually, John Belfield found out about Campbell’s death through Cleworth, according to him. As a result, Belfield left Manchester and took a flight to Suriname, fearing that his family was in danger.

Prosecutors have alleged that it was Belfield who masterminded Campbell’s robbery, which ultimately led to his untimely death.