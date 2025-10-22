man-arrested-following-white-house-security-barricade-incident

A person has been arrested after they allegedly rammed a vehicle into a security barricade at the White House.

In a statement to Fox News, the US Secret Service revealed the incident occurred on Oct. 21 at approximately 10:37 p.m. local time.

“An individual drove his vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th and E St, NW, DC,” the statement reads. “The individual was immediately arrested by US Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe.”

A Secret Service spokesperson shared that additional information will be provided following an investigation.

The Washington D.C. Fire and EMS also confirmed that first responders assisted the US Secret Service with an investigation.

Axios further reported that the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby Washington, D.C., hospital for a mental health assessment.

“DHS privacy policy prohibits the release of names until at which point charges are formally filed by the office of the United States attorney,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi stated.

President Trump Hosted Rose Garden Luncheon Hours Before White House Barricade Crash

Hours before the barricade incident, President Trump hosted a luncheon for Republican senators at the recently renovated White House Rose Garden.

During the event, President Trump continuously claimed that Democratic Congress members are responsible for the ongoing government shutdown. He then spotted the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, and referred to him as the Democrats have allegedly nicknamed him – “Darth Vader.”

“I will say this – we have Darth Vader,” Trump said about Vought, per The Independent. “You know Darth Vader, right? Darth Vader is a man who, I think, is sitting right – is that Darth? Stand up, please.”

The president then explained why Democrats dislike Vought. “He’s dutting Democrat priorities, and they’re never going to get them back,” Trump pointed out. “They’ve caused this, and they’ve really allowed us to do it.”

Despite the government shutdown, President Trump reassured Republicans that they have no reason to worry about the 2026 midterm elections.

“We’ve had success like nobody, but for some reason, you lose the midterms. I don’t know why,” he said. “I mean, the odds are tremendously against like 92% or something. It doesn’t make sense.”

Trump then added, “If you have a great presidency, it only makes sense that you win the midterms. So there should be no reason for it.”