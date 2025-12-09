man-sues-walt-disney-world-after-claiming-he-was-hit-with-firework-debris

A man is suing Walt Disney World after he allegedly was hit with firework debris.

According to legal documents, which were filed on Halloween in the Orange Circuit Court, Fabricio Javier Sanchez Lopez is going after the Most Magical Place on Earth for a fireworks incident that occurred during his 2023 vacation.

The man was watching the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom when he was struck in the eye with debris. He said the incident left him with “significant injuries.”

Two years later, Sanchez Lopez is accusing the theme park of failing to account for wind and weather to keep guests safe.

These fireworks shows involved significant quantities of explosives and pyrotechnics, which constitute ultra-hazardous and/or inherently dangerous activities,” he explained in the lawsuit.

Sanchez Lopez further stated Walt Disney breached its duties owed to him and other park guests by “negligently failing to operate the fireworks show in a reasonably safe manner, thus creating a foreseeable dangerous condition to business invitees,” including himself.

He also accused the famed themed park of “Negligently failing to maintain or adequately maintain the grounds surrounding the fireworks show, thus creating a foreseeable dangerous condition” to him and other guests.

Sanchez Lopez is seeking $50,000 in damages, plus interest and costs. He also demands trial by jury.

Walt Disney World Was Sued For a Similar Situation in 2024

This isn’t the first time that Walt Disney World’s firework displays have been at the center of a legal matter.

In 2024, Nicole Ulfie filed a lawsuit against the themed park after her 7-year-old child was hit in the eye by fireworks debris while she was standing near Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle in March 2023.

“Our lawsuit alleges that [the child] continues to have eye problems and permanent scarring,” Morgan & Morgan attorney Roman Diveev, who represented Ulfie in the lawsuit, said in a statement, per Florida Politics. “And that Disney World failed in their responsibility to maintain a safe environment at their park.”

Diveev also shared, “We will hold Disney and other parties involved accountable for their negligence to get justice for this family and hopefully prevent another child from getting injured by Disney’s fireworks.”

Walt Disney World did file a motion to dismiss. However, the judge denied the request, stating, “The issue of whether fireworks is ultra-hazardous is a fact-intensive question that is inappropriate for resolution on a motion to dismiss.”

The lawsuit is still pending in the Orange Circuit Court.