Man Once Part of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Fatally Shot By Law Enforcement

A Man once part of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security team was fatally shot during a standoff with SWAT officers.

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According to US Weekly, the incident occurred inside a parking garage of a Children’s Medical Center in Dallas at approximately 11 p.m. The man, identified as Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, had an active arrest warrant.

Law enforcement officials stated that detectives had followed Robinson into the parking garage. Robinson then barricaded himself in a vehicle, refusing to exit. Upon their arrival, SWAT officers fired tear gas into the car as an attempt to get Robinson out.

However, when he emerged from the vehicle, Robinson had a gun. He allegedly pointed it at officers, who then shot him in response.

A SWAT doctor, who appeared to be part of the response team, attempted to revive Robisnon. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials further stated that Robinson did not fire his weapon at officers at the scene.

Corckett later confirmed that Robinson was once on her security team.

“As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done,” she shared in a statement. “I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others.”

She then added, “We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

The Man Claimed He Was a U.S. Capitol Police Officer to Get On Crockett’s Security Team

Robinson was previously accused of using several aliases. He notably claimed to be a U.S. Capitol Police officer to get a spot on Crockett’s security team. He earned the job using the alias “Mike King” and was paid a single $340 payment in 2025.

Officials say he allegedly used his fake police credentials to launch a website offering off-duty security jobs to officers. He was wanted for impersonating a police officer.

It was further revealed that Robinson had an arrest history between 2009 and 2012. He reportedly had several theft arrests and had pleaded guilty to all charges he faced.

However, he was only ordered to pay fines of less than $2,500. He also agreed to 10 years of probation.