Man Tests Positive for 3 Mosquito Viruses After One Bite, Currently Fighting for His Life

A New Hampshire father of four is fighting for his life after contracting three separate mosquito viruses from one bite.

The New York Post reports that the man, identified as 54-year-old Joe Casey, has been in the intensive care unit while on a ventilator since early August after he tested positive for three mosquito-borne viruses. They are Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), St. Louis encephalitis, and West Nile virus.

Unfortunately, the man’s doctors are unable to determine which of the three mosquito viruses is to blame for the swelling in his brain. Sadly, the man is struggling to communicate with his family.

“He’s my brother,” his sister-in-law Angela Barker shared with WBZ-TV through tears. “It’s very difficult, especially because it’s from a mosquito. “He was positive for EEE, for West Nile, and St. Louis Encephalitis, but the CDC, the infectious disease doctors, they don’t know which one is making him this sick.”

Along with being on a ventilator and receiving around-the-clock care, Casey has undergone a tracheotomy.

“My brother-in-law is not a small man,” Barker continued. “And to see someone that you love be as sick as he is and not be able to talk, to move, to communicate for over three weeks is terrifying and gut-wrenching.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Casey family.

Barker added that her brother-in-law is going to need long-term care and patient rehabilitation. “That’s going to be 24-hour care,” she said. “And [I] really want to get the word out to help this incredible family.”

One of the Viruses the New Hampshire Man Has Spreads From Horses to Humans by Mosquito Bite

EEE is considered a rare but serious disease. It is spread from horses to humans by mosquitoes. It kills about 30% of those affected.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that those who survive the EEE develop neurological issues. Comas and seizures are also considered possible. Symptoms of EEE include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.

Meanwhile, the CDC states that West Nile is known as the U.S.’s leading cause of mosquito-borne disease. The government agency confirmed that in 2024 there have been 377 cases of the virus in humans in 38 states. This year alone, there have also been 255 West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease cases.

CDC further reports that the St. Louis encephalitis virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Among the symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and tiredness. However, most people infected with the St. Louis encephalitis virus reportedly do not have symptoms.

“Some people may develop neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). In rare cases, long-term disability or death can occur.”

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat St. Louis encephalitis.