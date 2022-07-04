Viral Video Claims Grating Soap Helps Deter Mosquitoes, But Does It Actually Work?

Yay! Summer is here at last! But, unfortunately, so are the mosquitoes to wreak havoc on your fun in the sun. In spite of being the nuisance of the season, some mosquitoes are potentially harmful and can spread viruses.
Fortunately, there are several ways to keep them at bay. While most options for deterring these pests involve harsh chemicals, one Instagram video has gone viral for its more natural approach. However, it’s raising some questions.
Many Claim This Is The Best Natural Solution
While it may sound strange, one Instagrammer, @brunchwithbabs, assures her fans that her unusual hack for keeping mosquitoes at bay has been working for her for years.
“Guess what I’m grating? I’ll give you a hint,” Babs says. “It’s not cheese. It’s soap.“ To prepare for her dinner around the firepit she shows fellow Instagrammers how she prepares with a bar of soap.
“Take a little soap. I like Irish Spring,” she says. “ I’m going to just grate a little barrier around our dinner area.“ She explains to her fans that this guards against mosquitoes. ”It works for me, let me know if it works for you, “ she says.
Commenters were amazed by the hack, saying things such as, “Whattttt this is genius!!!” or “Girl if this works you have just saved my summer 😍.”
In particular, Bab’s noted that Irish Spring was her brand of choice for this supposed hack.
What Does The Research Say?
In the end, what really matters is whether or not the hack works and if it is safe. In spite of the fact that Irish Spring soap may contain ingredients mosquitoes dislike, there has been no official study that proves or disproves that it can repel mosquitoes or protect you from mosquitoes that carry disease.
Additionally, Colgate-Palmolive, the maker of Irish Spring soap, issued a statement regarding the viral hack.
“Our Irish Spring bar soaps were not tested to keep flies and rodents away. We, therefore, would not have this information as our products were not intended to be used in this way,” Colgate-Palmolive said.
Since there is no scientific research that supports the use of Irish Spring soap, it may not be the most effective repellent for mosquitoes. As far as mosquito control is concerned, the CDC recommends caution due to the fact that some can transmit viruses like West Nile, dengue, Zika, and parasites like malaria.
The CDC recommends known and proven deterrents to repel mosquitoes. Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents, such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
In lieu of the chemicals, you can also use a fan. Adding a large fan to your outside areas could provide some relief. As mosquitoes’ wings aren’t strong enough to withstand strong winds, they will find it difficult to fly.