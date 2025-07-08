Man Takes Own Life By Throwing Himself At Plane’s Jet Engine At Milan Airport

At an airport in Milan, Italy, an unidentified man took his own life by throwing himself into a plane’s jet engine before the aircraft was able to depart.

According to local outlet Corriere della Sera, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 8, at Milan Bergamo Airport, also known as Il Caravaggio International Airport. At the time, Volotea Airbus A319 was ready to depart to Asturias, Spain. Suddenly, things took a dark turn.

Reportedly, a 35-year-old man arrived at the airport by entering through the wrong way near one of its terminals. He ditched his vehicle and ran inside to the arrivals area, with airport police officers in pursuit. Moments later, he opened a security door at the baggage claim area, which led him onto the tarmac.

Tragedy struck as the man ran toward the Volotea Airbus, which was ready for take-off and was maneuvering away from the parking area. The man got sucked into one of the aircraft’s engines.

Flights Cancelled, Incident Addressed

As a result of the incident, a total of 19 flights were canceled at the Milan airport. Corriere della Sera reported suspensions from 10:20 a.m. to around noon local time.

Moreover, SACBO, the company that operates Milan Bergamo Airport, confirmed the suspensions via X. The company stated that a “problem” occurred on the taxiway, which is currently under investigation.

Volotea, a Spanish airline, issued a statement on social media, addressing the incident. It confirmed that the man was not a crew member or a passenger.

“We regret to confirm flight V73511 from BGY-OVD was involved in an incident at Milan-Bergamo Airport at 10:35h,” the airline said. “One person not onboard and not affiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and 6 crew are safe. A new flight is scheduled for 15:55.”

The airline announced that they are currently “doing everything possible” to provide support for its crew members and passengers. Psychological support is being provided, and Volotea is in “close coordination with the Italian authorities.”

As per Bergamo News, Bergamo Police Headquarters’ Scientific Unit and a prosecutor from the local Prosecutor’s Office were also at the scene. Additionally, firefighters were present on the tarmac. They were the ones in charge of retrieving the body from the jet engine.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.