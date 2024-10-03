Man Shot and Killed on Beach at Luxury Resort, Gunmen Flee on Jet Skis

A man is dead after he was shot and killed at a luxury resort by gunmen, who are still on the loose after fleeing on jet skis.

A witness to the terrifying incident revealed to TMZ that two gunmen and two gunmen on jet skis approached the man in front of Hotel Riu Cancun on Wednesday, Oct. 2. They then proceeded to shoot him multiple times before taking off.

One of the gunmen, who was allegedly wearing a black shirt and Bermuda shorts, allegedly took off following the shooting. He was reportedly seen running through the beach area near the neighboring Dreams Hotel.

Local reports also revealed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers with the Tourist Police Ministry were first to arrive and proceeded to help the man before calling paramedics. Unfortunately, by the time medical assistance arrived on the scene, the man was dead.

Although there has yet to be any information about the victim’s identity, the attack has been suspected as a cartel hit.

Latest Attack in Cancun Comes Just Months After 12-Year-Old Was Killed in the Same Area

The shooting at the Hotel Riu Cancun comes just a couple of months after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a gang-related shooting in Cancun.

USA Today reported that the boy, who was a local resident, was hit by multiple stray bullets. The gunmen, who appeared on jet skis, were shooting at rival drug dealers. The boy was lounging on a chair near the beach with his family when he was shot.

The incident took place in the municipality of Benito Juárez. It was being investigated by the Attorney General’s office in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Investigators did not believe the 12-year-old was the intended target.

Following the shooting, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a public appeal to drug cartels to cease violence.

A person close to the family shared that they were in the area because the boy “loved the beach.”

“It is so sad that things like these happen,” the person said.

A spokesperson from Hotel Riu Cancun, where the shooting had occurred, revealed the boy was not a guest. No guests were injured in the incident.

The attack occurred days after Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia, the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested. The son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was also arrested at the same time.