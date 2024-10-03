29-Year-Old Model Shot and Killed While Waiting for Uber

A 29-year-old model was shot and killed while waiting for an Uber to take her to her eldest daughter’s birthday party over the weekend.

According to CRHoy, the model, identified as Yuliana Castillo Sánchez, was killed in a district in the San José province of Costa Rica on Saturday, Sept. 28 as she was about to get picked up by an Uber.

She was the mother of an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

Just before the incident, Sánchez argued with two men on a motorcycle while waiting on the sidewalk, CRHoy reports. One of the men allegedly shot her before fleeing the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castillo’s mother, Yesenia Sánchez, told CRHoy she requested the Uber to take her to her daughter’s eighth birthday party. “She was going to get into an Uber because she was going to her daughter’s birthday party,” Sánchez said. “She was turning 8. We were at her little party. She was just about to get in.”

A relative of Castillo Sánchez, who was not named, spoke to La Teja about the devastating loss. “As a mother, she was unconditional,” the relative said. “Everything she did and did was to give her children a better future and not depend on anyone, so that no one would judge her and she could get ahead on her own and give the best to her children.”

The relative further stated, “I believe that is what she did, she gave them the best of herself.”

Castillo reportedly had more than 13,000 followers on Instagram. She also posted adult content on Fansly, which is described as a social media platform that’s similar to OnlyFans.

Judicial Investigation Department Releases Statement About Model’s Murder

In a statement to Daily Mail, the Judicial Investigation Department revealed more details about the shooting and death of model Castillo Sánchez.

“At that moment some subjects arrive on board a motorcycle, apparently the woman argues with these subjects and at that moment they apparently shoot her and flee,” the statement reads.

The relative also said La Teja that she could have been the victim of a mugging. “The truth is that she got along well with everyone,” Castillo’s relative said. “They took all her belongings from her. We would think it was like a robbery or something like that, she probably struggled with them, but we really don’t know what happened.”

Authorities have not released details about the shooting, including the alleged motive. No arrests have been reported as well.