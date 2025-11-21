Man Sentenced For Planning To Poison Children With Candy From Santa Claus In New York

A man was sentenced after planning to poison children by using candy from Santa Claus in New York. He pleaded guilty to the crime.

Videos by Suggest

Michail Chkhikvishvili ran a Neo-Nazi group called the Maniac Murder Cult. He planned to target Jewish children in what was described as a mass casualty attack in New York. Fortunately, an undercover cop intervened in the plot.

“The outstanding investigative work in this case saved untold lives and underscores the crucial behind-the-scenes activity of our federal law enforcement agents,” stated Attorney General Bondi. “Violent, nihilistic, racist groups like these are an ongoing threat to the American people – our vigilance will not waver as we protect our citizens.”

Poisoned Candy From Santa Claus

Chkhikvishvili wanted the undercover cop to dress as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to minority children. Chkhikvishvili planned to lace the candy with ricin and use Santa Claus as a friendly face for the mass terrorism plot.

Additionally, Chkhikvishvili reportedly had plans for future terrorism attacks in a manifesto called the “Hater’s Handbook.” The book encouraged its readers to commit these attacks.

Attacks ranged from school shootings to using children in suicide bombings. It’s truly horrifying stuff. The plot to kill children with Santa Claus-laced poison sounds like a plot of a horror movie, but it was deadly real.

“Chkhikvishvili’s monstrous plots and propaganda calling for racially motivated violence against civilians, including children, posed a grave threat to public safety,” Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, his efforts on behalf of the aptly named Maniac Murder Cult in fact caused mayhem and death. We condemn his despicable ideology and will use every tool at our disposal to bring such predators to justice.”

Additionally, Chkhikvishvili had links to the 2025 shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville. The shooter allegedly cited him in a manifesto before the attack. In 2024, authorities indicted Chkhikvishvili. In May 2025, Moldova extradited him to America to face his crimes. He pled guilty.

“Michail Chkhikvishvili plotted extensive terrorist attacks targeting Jewish New Yorkers, including horrific plans to poison children,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. “This wasn’t just violent behavior — it was extreme antisemitism rooted in Neo-Nazi ideology that put communities here and around the world at risk.”