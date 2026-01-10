Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Win Thanks to Brotherly Luck

A Michigan man is $1 million richer thanks to some brotherly love—and a winning lottery ticket.

The 30-year-old Oakland County man—who is keeping his name quiet but his bank account loud—clinched the top prize in the November 19, 2025, Super Raffle drawing, according to Michigan Lottery Connect.

The winner shared that he first learned about the Super Raffle—which features prizes reaching $6 million—from his brother.

“My brother told me about the Super Raffle game, so I asked him to buy me a ticket when he went and got one for himself — and I ended up getting lucky,” he explained.

The man admitted he could hardly believe it at first.

“When I saw my raffle ticket was a $1 million winner, I couldn’t believe it. I had to check it several times before it started to sink in that I really won,” he recalled.

Lottery Winner Recalls a ‘Weight’ Lifted: ‘I Feel Stress Free’

He added that the win has been a total “weight” loss program for his sanity, instantly lifting the burden of financial stress.

“I feel stress-free and like a weight has been lifted from my chest,” he told Michigan Lottery Connect.

Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After collecting his winnings from the Michigan Lottery headquarters, the man skipped the long-term installments and went for the immediate payday. He walked away with a one-time lump sum of roughly $693,000.

He said he plans to save the money. Whether any of his lottery winnings will trickle down to his dear brother remains a mystery…

While this particular winner may be keeping his newfound wealth to himself, the people of Michigan still benefit from lottery profits. All proceeds from the sale of Michigan Lottery tickets go to the state’s School Aid Fund. The Michigan Lottery contributed over $1 billion to the fund in fiscal year 2023, according to the Michigan Lottery’s website.