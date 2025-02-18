Man Killed 11-Year-Old Louise Lasalle Because He Was Mad Over Losing in ‘Fortnite,’ Reports Say

A 23-year-old French man has confessed to killing an 11-year-old girl in a rage after losing a game of “Fortnite.”

The man, who was identified as Owen L. by French news outlet TF1, is said to be “violent,” “nervous” and “aggressive.” He reportedly lived with his parents and was out of work at the time of the attack. He spent most of his time playing video games.

On Saturday, February 8, police in Epinay-sur-Orge, a town in Essonne located about 16 miles south of Paris, announced in a press release that the body of an 11-year-old girl was discovered 12 hours after her parents reported her missing. The victim was later identified as Louise Lasalle, who went missing while walking home from school the day prior.

The 23-Year-Old Attacker Was Reportedly Unemployed and Spent Most of His Time Playing ‘Fortnite’

After being insulted by another player during a Fortnite “Battle Royale,” Owen left his house in a rage, TF1 reports.

The outlet claims he planned to “rob or extort money from someone to calm down.” Instead, he “accidentally” crossed paths with Louise. According to The Times, prosecutor Grégoire Dulin said Owen “did not know” his victim prior to the attack.

“He spotted her mobile, which she was carrying on a cord around her neck, and decided to follow her [into the nearby woods],” Dulin continued.

“When they reached a quiet spot, he told her he was going to search her things to steal money, while threatening her with a knife,” the prosecutor said. “She started screaming. Panicked, he pushed her to the ground and stabbed her.”

He added that Louise’s phone was found near her body, and there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Upon returning home, Owen reportedly told his girlfriend, 24, that he had “done something serious.” TF1 reports that he then ditched his weapon and clothes in the trash after dousing them in bleach.

Epinay-sur-Orge mayor, Olivier Marchau, shared his thoughts on the attack on Facebook on Feb. 12 in a translated post.

“No words are strong enough to express our sadness and dislike at such an incomprehensible act,” he wrote. “Louise was a joyful young girl who just wanted to live her teenage life. My deepest thoughts go out to [her] family, relatives and friends.”