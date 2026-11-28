A man in his 40s has died after suffering a suspected electric shock while installing Christmas decorations at a major London shopping centre.

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The tragic incident happened at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Hendon, north-west London, during the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, according to BBC News.

The contractor was reportedly working on Christmas decorations when he suffered serious injuries during installation work. Reports initially suggested that he had been hanging lights on a 25ft Christmas tree.

The London Ambulance Service alerted the Metropolitan Police at approximately 5.11am after receiving reports of a seriously injured worker at the shopping centre on Prince Charles Drive.

Man Dies After Suffering Critical Condition

Emergency crews attended the scene and rushed the man to hospital in a critical condition. However, despite medical professionals’ efforts, he died on Thursday, November 19. Police have informed his next of kin.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that detectives had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The Health and Safety Executive and Barnet Council’s Health and Environmental Safety Team have also received notification.

Brent Cross Shopping Centre closed its doors to shoppers on Wednesday following the incident. Management subsequently reopened the centre on Thursday after carrying out checks and consulting the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre described the incident as an isolated event involving a contractor undertaking servicing work during preparations for Christmas.

The centre also expressed its condolences to the deceased man’s family, friends and loved ones.

Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky paid tribute to the worker, expressing his deepest sympathies to those affected by the tragedy.

Barnet Council confirmed that it would investigate the accident in its capacity as the local authority responsible for health and safety at the shopping centre.

Police investigations remain ongoing, and authorities have yet to establish the precise circumstances that led to the fatal incident.