Man Discovers Dead Body Wrapped In Blanket While Assisting Stranger With Moving Furniture

A Texas man, Steven Eberly, 36, has been charged with murder after a dead body wrapped in a blanket was found in his house. Allegedly, Eberly asked a stranger to help him move furniture in his house, which led to the chilling discovery.

Videos by Suggest

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at a Tim Allen Court residence after a “body of a deceased male” was found. As per Gonzalez, foul play was suspected. In a subsequent press conference, Lieutenant Abraham Alanis told media outlets that the body had been found “wrapped up in what appeared to be a blanket.”

The troubling details of how the body was found were shared by KPRC, citing law enforcement sources. According to detectives, Eberly had asked a stranger to help him move furniture inside his house. The stranger, who remains unnamed, agreed, and he started helping Eberly.

At one moment, however, the stranger saw a body inside one of the boxes inside the house. Panicked, the stranger attempted to flee the scene. He even jumped into either Eberly’s truck or the victim’s and sped away. However, Eberly allegedly managed to jump into the back of the truck. Reportedly, began to break windows in an attempt to make the stranger stop.

However, the truck was eventually involved in a crash. Deputies found the stranger bleeding from his head. They had received a call over a suspected instance of failure to stop and render aid, which led them to the stranger. Eberly was found nearby and was taken to a hospital.

Mysterious Incident

Following an investigation, it was confirmed that the body found inside the home belonged to a contractor who had worked with Eberly, identified as Luis Silva Mendez. It is unclear what exactly happened that resulted in Mendez’s death, but, as per KPRC, an unspecified incident between the two led to the contractor’s death.

A woman, identified as Eberly’s girlfriend, who also owns the house, was later released by police. She wasn’t in the residence when the incident took place. However, she told authorities that Mendez was with Eberly at her house, finishing a bathroom project.

Steven Eberly was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. The stranger is not expected to be charged, according to detectives.