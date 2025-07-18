Statement By the Man Who Was Caught Cheating at Coldplay Concert Is Deemed ‘Fake’ By His Employer

A statement by the man who was caught cheating in the Coldplay concert viral video has been deemed “fake” by his employer.

The situation occurred during the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The man was seen embracing a blonde woman on the “kiss cam.” Within seconds, the duo appeared mortified and ducked down.

Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, was heard declaring, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The man in the cheating Coldplay concert video was quickly identified as Andy Bryon, the CEO of Astronomer. He was spotted with the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

Byron was said to have issued a statement about the incident. “I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and he disappointment it’s caused,” he wrote. “What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deep personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

The "statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron" that's going around originated with a 50-follower account called "Peter Enis." As in "P. Enis." pic.twitter.com/z3Dl8VaxWD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build,” the statement continued. “I’m taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.”

The Man Allegedly Quotes Coldplay and His Employer Speaks Out

However, things took a turn in Bryon’s alleged statement.

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” the statement continued. “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.

He then quoted Coldplay’s hit track “Fix You” by adding, As a friend once sang, ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

Hours after the man’s statement also went viral, Astronomer told TMZ that it was fake and is “not real.”

TMZ further questioned the company’s rep by asking if Bryon was planning to release a statement about the incident. The media outlet hasn’t received a response.