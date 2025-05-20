Man Attacked By Coyote Strangles It For 10 Minutes To Save His Life

A coyote attacked a man from North Carolina as he stepped outside his home to have a smoke. The incident landed him in the hospital with multiple bite wounds.

According to a report by ABC 11, James Pulliam was smoking in his usual spot on Somerset Drive. Woods surround the neighborhood, and Pulliam told the outlet, “I felt something watching me the whole time. This felt like he was hunting me or something.”

Pulliam explains that a coyote came out of the woods and went straight for him. “And I kicked him when he jumped up the first time,” he said. The coyote was reportedly unfazed and kept attacking despite Pulliam’s efforts. He fell in the struggle and tried to keep the animal at bay by throwing rocks, but the coyote eventually got on top of him.

“It jumped on me, and I caught him in the air,” Pulliam said. He was trying to bite, so when I threw him down, I’m trying to slide out of the way but there weren’t no way, he just kept coming.”

The coyote reportedly managed to get its jaws around Pulliam’s hand. “I had to rip my left hand out of his mouth,” he told the outlet. He explained that once he got his hand free, he was forced to choke the animal for at least 10 minutes until the police arrived.

Authorities Administered A Rabies Shot After The Coyote Attack

Emergency Services transported Pulliam to the hospital after the incident. His left hand was injured, and doctors put him on antibiotics. Authorities also gave Pulliam a rabies shot, which he explained was very painful. Pulliam is back at home and told ABC 11, “I mean, I was afraid, don’t get me wrong. But it was either me or him, y’know?” The outlet explains that Person County Animal Services took the Coyote corpse and is testing it for rabies.

