Man Arrested In Connection To Tupac’s Murder 27 Years Later

In a surprising turn of events, Keefe D, a 60-year-old individual connected to the notorious Compton Crip gang, has been arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. The arrest, which took place on a Friday morning, follows months of investigation into the Compton Crip gang leader.

According to reports, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested earlier this morning on unknown charges related to Tupac's murder. Davis, a former Crip, previously admitted to being in the Cadillac from which the bullets that killed Tupac were fired and is also the uncle of the late… pic.twitter.com/w1g3wYlUmT — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) September 29, 2023

Keefe D, born Duane Davis, had previously confessed to his involvement in Tupac’s shooting in various interviews and his book, Compton Street Legend. According to his confessions, Keefe D claimed to have provided the handgun used in the fatal shooting to his nephew Orlando Anderson, who allegedly fired the shots that took Tupac’s life on September 7, 1996, near the Las Vegas Strip.

In chilling detail, Keefe D’s book described how the motive behind the murder was revenge. Tupac had reportedly beaten up Keefe D’s nephew after a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night. Keefe D admitted to coordinating a team of Los Angeles gangsters to carry out the shooting, targeting both Tupac and Death Row record label executive Suge Knight.

The confession further revealed the logistics of the crime, including throwing the Glock pistol used in the back of a Cadillac and hiding the vehicle after the shooting. Keefe D claimed to have had the Cadillac repainted, repaired, and returned to a car rental firm, making forensic analysis challenging.

Keefe D’s detailed admission can be found in the book’s chapter titled The Main Event in Compton Street Legend. Interestingly, Keefe D has been exploring opportunities to turn his life story, especially his involvement in Tupac’s murder, into a film or TV show. He approached Los Angeles production companies and purportedly tried to leverage a connection to Ryan Seacrest to secure a multimillion-dollar media deal.

Entertainment insiders revealed that Keefe D was unabashedly open about the controversial and R-rated content he intended to present. He seemed unfazed by the potential legal consequences of incriminating himself in various crimes and exposing his gang connections. His aspirations were fueled by the success of the NWA film Straight Outta Compton, inspiring him to share his side of the story on Tupac’s demise.

The developments in Keefe D’s arrest have brought the long-unsolved Tupac Shakur murder case back into the public eye. As legal proceedings unfold, questions linger about the impact this arrest might have on the broader narrative surrounding one of the most iconic events in hip-hop history.