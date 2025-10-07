Man Arrested After Unreleased Beyoncé Songs Stolen

A suspect has been arrested for breaking into the car of Beyoncé’s choreographer and stealing sensitive information and unreleased songs.

According to jail records and police reports obtained by PEOPLE, police apprehended and arrested one Kelvin Evans on September 16. He is charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft.

The car he stole from belonged to choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue.

Per CNN, officers received a call on July 8. “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s like, of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything,” the caller said.

Evans is suspected of stealing several items from the choreographer’s car. It was a rental car that was parked in a garage at the Ayla apartment building ahead of a Cowboy Carter tour performance in Atlanta.

Apparently, he stole a flash drive that contained Beyoncé’s unreleased “water marked music, footage plans for the show, and past and future setlists.”

Grant and Blue further reported other items missing, such as clothing, designer sunglasses, two suitcases, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones.

Although a suspect has been arrested, the hard drives have yet to be found.

Thief Has A History Of Robbery And Assault

Kelvin Evans is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has an extensive history that goes all the way back to 2002.

Per records, Evans has previously been arrested for alleged armed robbery, aggravated assault, and entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft.

According to Atlanta News First, surveillance cameras in the garage captured the incident. Evans used a car with Georgia plates for his heist, one that belonged to his niece.

The owner of the car said that she rented her car out to help pay her bills. The morning of the theft, she rented it to her mother. But her uncle later called the owner to use the car. Apparently, he told her he’d be using it for 5 minutes to visit a friend.

After the robbery, he returned the car to his niece, but not before asking her to help him unload four black bags. Security cameras caught them unloading the car alongside a small child.

Finally, he grabbed one bag, secured it to his bike, and left.