Dad Brought Daughter Along To Home Burglary Then Ditched Her When Police Arrived

A dad allegedly brought his daughter with him when attempting a home burglary. Then, the father ditched his 11-year-old daughter as soon as the cops arrived, according to the New York Post.

Videos by Suggest

Father Ditched Daughter After Bringing Her To Home Burglary And Getting Caught

Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office

29-year-old Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax first stole a car in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 29. He then forced his young daughter to assist him in breaking into a Detroit home.

“Defendant Broadnex was in possession of the 52-year-old victim’s vehicle when he forced entry into the 75-year-old victim’s home,” said a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

This was at a home still under renovation, but Broadenax still attempted the break-in at 8:43 PM. “The defendant forced his 11-year-old daughter to assist him with the home invasion,” it continued.

The statement also revealed that the father fled “the scene on foot” once caught. The homeowner’s son was at the house during the break-in, catching them in the act. Broadenax wasted no time running from the scene and leaving behind his daughter.

The cops eventually caught up to him, not long after he attempted to escape. They charged Broadenax with a myriad of felonies. The statement read, “First-Degree Home Invasion, Second-Degree Home Invasion, Larceny in a Building, Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle, Inducing a Minor to Commit a Felony, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.”

WXYZ spoke with someone who knew the affected neighborhood well. “My auntie had actually come to the balcony and seen all the cops outside,” said David Bridges. His grandmother lived beside the invaded home, and he grew up on the same block.

“As me being a father of eight kids, I can’t see me using none of my kids to actually break into a house or do anything to harm another person because it’s wrong,” Bridges continued. He recalled the neighborhood to be usually quiet, so this was an unusual case.

Bridges empathized with the daughter and detailed his worries about the incident. “Right now, you could have just lost your life and your child’s, so it’s really sad,” he said.

The police arraigned Broadenax on May 2 with an initial $75,000 bond. They also gave him a GPS tether and house arrest. They later increased the bond the $150,000, and his next court date is scheduled for May 14.