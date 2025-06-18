Man Allegedly Sat On Couch With Wife’s Remains Inside Containers Around Him In Florence County, Sorth Carolina

A 56-year-old man, Charles Edward Antwine, was initially reported missing with his wife, Christy Thomas Ward, by their relatives. However, a week later, police found him sitting on his couch with multiple containers containing Ward’s dismembered remains.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Antwine and Ward were originally reported missing from their Brunswick County, North Carolina home. Days later, however, on June 14, 2025, a FCSO patrol deputy discovered a submerged vehicle at the Lynches River boat landing at Riverside Cemetery.

The vehicle was recovered and was unoccupied. However, its licence was registered to Antwine, as per the sheriff’s office. It was discovered that he had a property on Silkwater Road near Lake City, South Carolina. While conducting a property check on the address, deputies noticed a foul smell. Additionally, no one answered after they knocked on the doors.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies entered the house. They found Antwine sitting on a coach. Surrounding him, human remains were allegedly found inside plastic containers that had been taped shut.

“It’s something like out of a horror movie. Very horrific,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF. Joye added that the remains found in the containers “appeared to be cut up.”

Charged, Bond Denied

Charles Edward Antwine was taken into custody and charged with desecration of human remains. An autopsy was ordered by Florence County Coroner Jeth Von Lutcken. Additional charges are possible, depending on the autopsy’s results and police investigations.

Antwine is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, as per WMBF.

While the remains have yet to be confirmed to be Ward’s, Sheriff Joye added that that’s most likely the case.

During Antwine’s bond hearing, Ward’s son, Zachary Ward, pleaded for justice, calling his mother’s presumed death “just wrong.”

“She’s overcome so much. And she’s been through so much,” Zachary said, as reported by Law & Crime. “She just lost her father. And he was the only one left that she had other than us.”

“Now she’s gone and I’ll never get to see her again and she’ll never get to see any accomplishments I have in life,” he added, as per WMBF.