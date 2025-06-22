Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On 2 Women And Threatening To Play Russian Roulette In Cheyenne, Wyoming

A 38-year-old Wyoming man, Jonathan Douglas Potter, has been accused of pulling a gun on two women and threatening to play Russian roulette with them. He now faces assault and battery charges.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Cowboy State Daily, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 17, at around 1:30 a.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at an Alice Court residence in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Potter arrived at the residence with a woman to deliver medicine to the homeowner. Potter then asked to use the woman’s bathroom, with the victim agreeing.

However, everything changed once Potter exited the bathroom. He allegedly pulled out a Bersa .380-caliber handgun and pointed it at the women. As per the affidavit, Potter said he “had to get strapped.”

Moments later, Potter told the two women that he was going to play Russian roulette with the Bersa handgun.

“(He) then took the magazine out of the handgun and put his finger through the trigger guard and swung the gun around his finger,” the affidavit alleged.

Potter Arrested

The women, horrified by the scene, “feared for their lives,” as per the affidavit. The woman who arrived at the residence alongside Potter hid in the bathroom. The house owner, however, asked Potter to leave. Potter refused.

Deputies encountered Potter outside the residence. However, Potter, during an interview with a responding deputy, stated that he didn’t know what was happening at the time.

During the interview, Potter claimed he had arrived at the house to “hang out” with the women. He then stated that he walked outside to smoke a cigarette, later finding himself in handcuffs.

Eventually, however, Potter allegedly admitted to pulling out the gun. As per the affidavit, he did so to let the women know he had one. According to the affidavit, the man had “no goal” for taking out the handgun. Additionally, he allegedly stated that he refused to leave because he wanted to talk with the woman he brought to the residence.

Allegedly, Potter continued to claim that he misremembered certain details of the incident. He said that he didn’t point the weapon at the woman and that he “might have released” the magazine from the gun. Finally, Potter allegedly said that what he did was wrong and placed the gun in his truck.

Jonathan Douglas Potter was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault and battery – threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon, as per KGAB.

The arresting deputy stated that alcohol was involved in the incident. It is unknown if drugs were involved, as per the outlet.