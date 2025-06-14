Man Accused Of Killing Fiancée Pregnant With Twins In Napa, California

A 40-year-old man, Ernie Victor Solis, from Napa, California, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his fiancée, 33-year-old Hailey Yvonne Privett. Privett was pregnant with twins at the time of her death.

According to a Napa County District Attorney’s Office press release, the incident happened at Privett’s Dale Drive home in Napa on June 8, 2025. The Napa Police Department reported that responding officers arrived at the scene and found an adult female victim, who was pronounced deceased. She was later identified as Hailey Yvonne Privett.

It is alleged that Solis murdered her and her unborn twin babies in the morning. The Press Democrat reports that Enrie Victor Police was arrested on June 9 at around 11 p.m. He had fled the scene following the incident.

Ernie Victor Solis was charged with three counts of murder. Additionally, Solis faces the “special allegation of multiple murder,” as per the DA’s office. If found guilty, Solis could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.

The DA’s office added that Solis has served time in prison before and that his past crimes “increase in seriousness.” He has also displayed “poor performance on probation or parole” in the past, as per the DA’s office.

Solis is currently being held at the Napa County Department of Corrections without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17.

No further information regarding Privett’s murder was shared by authorities. The incident is believed to be an isolated act, and it poses no threat to public safety.

‘A Source Of Strength’

The Press Democrat reports that Privett had adopted two children. She was in the process of adopting a third before her untimely death.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Privett’s children’s needs and her funeral services.

“Hailey was a source of strength, love, and laughter. She worked tirelessly to provide a safe, loving home for her children and gave them everything she could, even on her hardest days,” the fundraiser reads. “Her loss is not only a heartbreak to all who knew her, but also a life-changing shift for her kids who must now navigate the world without their mother’s care and guidance.”