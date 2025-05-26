Pregnant Woman Mowed Down By Driver After Attending Beyoncé Concert

A 32-year-old New York woman, Tiffany Cifuni, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after she attended a Beyoncé concert. Cifuni, who got into a fender bender before being hit, had recently found that she was pregnant.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place moments before midnight on Saturday, May 24. At the time, Cifuni was returning home after attending a Beyoncé concert at MetLife Stadium. She got involved in a fender bender after a minor collision between her Toyota and a Chevy that occurred in the intersection of Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

After getting out of her vehicle, Cifuni was struck by an oncoming vehicle from behind. NYPD sources revealed that she would then be dragged by the vehicle, only for the driver to speed away. The suspect then struck a parked Volkswagen and a Jeep, with the latter having a 38-year-old woman inside, who suffered minor injuries. Finally, the suspect fled on foot.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Cifuni unresponsive. She was rushed to Kings County Hospital. Shortly after, unfortunately, Tiffany Cifuni was pronounced dead.

Family Reacts

WABC spoke with Tiffany’s father-in-law, Nick Cifuni, who revealed that Cifuni was pregnant at the time of her death. Moreover, she had revealed the news to them weeks before the incident.

“They had just hit us with that news two weeks ago and she was so proud of the fact that she surprised me and buckled my knees with the news, you know?” Nick said.

Tiffany is fondly remembered by her family, with Nick adding that she was “the rockstar of our family.” Tiffany’s mother-in-law, Barbara Cifuni, said, “She was the most loving, caring, patient, animal lover, and beautiful person.”

Tiffany’s husband, James Cifuny, spoke with the Daily News and spoke lovingly about her.

“Tiffany was literally the center of our world,” James said. “She made me a better person, a better.”

The suspect remains at large, according to local police. Currently, Tiffany’s family is waiting together for the news of the suspect’s arrest at her Long Island home, as per WABC. Reportedly, Tiffany and James had been living there for the past year.