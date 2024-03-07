Maluma ‘Wants to Be Your Daddy’ in Sizzling New ‘Playgirl’ Photoshoot

Ready to speak about his personal life, singer-songwriter Maluma opens up about his committed relationship during an interview with Playgirl.

During the sultry shoot, Maluma said he’s been “acting sexy” for almost 10 years. He also pointed out that people can still “admire someone” and think that person is sexy or hot even while that person is in a committed relationship.

Matching the fact that he and his girlfriend Susana Gómez are expecting a child in 2024, Playgirl stated Maluma “wants to be your daddy” on its Mar. 2024 edition. However, it seems that the singer doesn’t want to focus on anyone else but his relationship.

Speaking about his life of drinking and spending time with “a lot of women,” Maluma said it wasn’t the best time.

“I was living a moment that I dreamt about,” he said. “But if you really think about it, it’s not a healthy life or a way to celebrate your success. I just got tired of feeling like nothing of this craziness was myself.”

Making the decision to change his lifestyle, Maluma said he started mediation to keep him grounded and disciplined. “And when I met my partner, I was like, ‘I need some more work in my Buddhism and spiritual life again,” he said about Gomez.

He noted that with her he wants to embrace the role as a family man. But she knows the best way to provide for them is by singing about intimacy and romance.

“Like she was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover,” he gushed. “She was like, ‘No way! I love it. You’re going to show the world that you’re stronger than ever. That you’re the best version right now. You’re showing the world that you’re killing it.’ Because she knows that’s my career.”

Maluma Talks About What He’s ‘Super Worried’ About When It Comes to Parenting

Meanwhile, Maluma opened up about parenting and what he is worried about when it comes to his soon-to-be baby girl, Paris.

“Boys, of course, I’m super worried about it,” he said. The singer-songwriter even acknowledged the oversexualization of young women and how upsetting it feels to be considered “an object” to others.

He pointed out when he was sexually assaulted by a fan who grabbed him mid-performance. However, Maluma said he’s excited about the future and how he envisions Paris “backstage running around with the musicians.”

“[My family] is the best thing to happen in my life,” he went on to add. “So I want to travel with them and create new memories together.”