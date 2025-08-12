maluma-calls-out-fan-mid-concert-for-bringing-baby-to-show-without-ear-protection

Quick to act, Maluma called out a fan mid-concert for bringing their baby to the show without ear protection.

During his show in Mexico City over the weekend, the Colombian singer noticed a baby in the audience whose ears were not protected from the loud noises

“Do you think it’s a good idea ot bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f–ing high?” he asked the fan in Spanish. “That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”

Continuing to unleash on the adult fan, Maluma declared, “Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility.

The rapper, who has a 1-year-old daughter, made it clear where he stood by stating he would never do that as a father.

“You’re waving them around like they’re a toy,” he pointed out. “That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it’s estimated that one billion people between the ages of 12 and 35 are “at risk for hearing loss due to recreational exposure to loud sound.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further stated that hearing loss can occur in both children and adults. It can also happen even before birth. It is recommended that people avoid places with loud sounds or limit their exposure by using ear protection.

Maluma Previously Opened Up About How His Life Has Changed Since Becoming a Father

Months after he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, welcomed their daughter, Paris, Maluma opened up about how his life changed after becoming a father.

“Everything changed. And I love it,” the singer told Allure in July 2024. “Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to f—ing kill it.”

He then shared, “For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have ot lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud.”

Maluma has been in a relationship with Gomez since 2020. The couple welcomed Paris in March 2024.