A shopper suffered injuries after a large holiday decoration fell inside The Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida, prompting an emergency response and a review by mall management.

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The incident happened on Saturday, October 31, when the decoration fell inside the shopping centre and struck a visitor, according to a statement from a mall spokesperson, per WFTV.

“Our thoughts are with the guest and their family, and we are wishing them a full and speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our guests, retailers, and employees is our highest priority.”

Mall security and emergency responders rushed to assist the injured shopper before transporting them to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Falling Star Hits Christmas Shopper

The Mall at Millenia did not disclose the visitor’s identity or medical condition. Officials also declined to identify the decoration involved in the incident.

Mall management secured the affected area as a precaution while staff reviewed the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Further reporting by WESH 2 News identified the fallen decoration as a large decorative star that dropped from the ceiling. Witnesses described hearing a loud bang before shoppers gathered near the scene.

The Orlando Fire Department transported the injured visitor as a trauma alert, while Orlando police took over the investigation.

Police classified the incident as an industrial accident and said they would refer the case to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for further review.

The mall has not announced the outcome of its internal review or released further details about the visitor’s condition.