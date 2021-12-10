This Clever Makeup Hack Will Result In Instantly Fuller Lips, No Fillers Needed

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

A youthful, full pout never goes out of style. Fortunately, there is a wide range of available cosmetic treatments such as fillers, lip implants, and lip lifts, making getting voluptuous lips a fairly simple process. But, despite lip enhancement procedures being a breeze, there are drawbacks–including long recovery periods and costly maintenance. So, it may not be the best option for everyone.

Whether you’re on a budget or want to avoid cosmetic procedures altogether, you shouldn’t underestimate the power of lip liner when it comes to making your lips look plumper and fuller without spending a fortune.

Nevertheless, before you roll your eyes, muttering the phrase, “been there, done that,” let us introduce a brilliant technique that mimics the look of a lip lift introduced by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The secret? Strategic placement. And yes, it’s a game-changer!

What Is The ‘Lip Lift’ Lip Liner Hack?

The lip lift lip liner hack went viral on Tiktok shortly after Dedivanoic coined the phrase. It was first introduced in the Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Pencil to his makeup line.

Dedivanoic, while demonstrating the technique in an Instagram video, explained it is an alternative to invasive surgical procedures that are currently in vogue. “There’s this procedure that’s all the rage right now, it’s actually a plastic surgery and it’s called the lip lift” he states. “And what it does is it makes people look a lot more youthful because it lifts the lip and shortens the distance between the lip and the nose… But you don’t have to do that in surgery, you can literally just apply a pencil.”

With Dedivanonic’s simple lip liner hack, Tiktokers are scrambling for their nearest lip liners to give it a try. And the result is large, pillowy lips. So how exactly do you apply lip liner using Dedivanoic’s method? Find out below.

How To Apply Lip Liner The Right Way

As much as you may have always thought to overline the full border of your lips, Dedivanoic shows his fans how that technique will quickly age you. Furthermore, Dedivanoic shows, overlining the corners, particularly in the bottom half, causes the face to sag.

His technique instead consists of overlining specific portions of the lip, such as the center above the cupid’s bow and underneath the same spot on your lower lip. However, when lining the outer edges of your lips with a pencil, you should follow the border rather than draw outside it.

Following the initial outline, Dedivanovic uses the lip liner to add more shading. To finish, Dedivanovic uses a lip brush to blend in the lines towards the center of the lip, giving the lips some natural dimension and making them appear plumper. In addition, Dedivanovic says that lipstick can be applied by using a brush or a tube at this point and gently patted in.

