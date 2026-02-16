Major WWE WrestleMania Main-Eventer Undergoing Surgery Just Months Before 2026 Event

WWE fans had been hopeful that one of the company’s top Superstars would return in time for WrestleMania. However, a new update places that return in doubt.

Bianca Belair, one of WWE’s top wrestlers, has been out of action since the second night of WrestleMania 41, which went down on April 20, 2025. The three-time world champion (whose real name is Bianca Crawford) legitimately broke her knuckle that night and has been out injured ever since.

Despite reports of a complicated recovery, fans had hoped “The EST of WWE” would be back in action for WrestleMania 42, dated for April 18 and 19 and airing via ESPN. However, Belair, who famously main-evented WrestleMania 37’s first night against Sasha Banks, just revealed she is undergoing surgery on Monday.

“Finger Surgery Tomorrow,” the 36-year-old athlete wrote in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, adding a prayer-hands emoji.

It’s unclear what exact surgery Belair will undergo and what the recovery time looks like.

Belair confirmed her injury status in November 2025 during an interview on BET’s . After months of speculation on her health — including unfounded speculation from fans that she and husband Montez Ford were expecting a child — Belair explained the complicated nature of her injury.

“So, I broke my knuckle. Not my finger, I broke my knuckle. I broke the joint,” Belair explained. “It’s something that I thought was gonna be a very straightforward eight to 12 weeks.”

Belair confirmed that she suffered the injury during her WrestleMania 41 match, a triple threat match against Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and fellow challenger Rhea Ripley.

“We came off the top rope, and Rhea landed straight on my hand, and it just crushed everything in my finger,” Belair said. “So, it’s been a crazy journey. Being an athlete and having an injury, you rely on your body, and now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping I can be back in the ring soon.”