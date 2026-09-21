Major Update on Popular Comedian Who Is Hospitalized After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Days after he reportedly attempted suicide, Carrot Top is turning a corner. The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized on September 18.

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TMZ first reported the hospitalization, and are now saying that his situation is improving.

“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” a rep for Carrot Top told the outlet.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

According to the rep, he is joking around with the “medical staff caring for him.” He is also reading the “many messages from fans” those close to him are sharing.

The messages include “stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives.”

His rep says “Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery. Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected.”

As Carrot Top remains in a Las Vegas hospital, his shows at the Luxor hotel were canceled for September 18, 19 and 21. No word yet about his shows going forward.

“Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering,” Luxor owner MGM Resorts International said, according to In Touch. “We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs.”