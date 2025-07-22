major-tlc-reality-show-couple-ends-engagement

TLC star Matt Roloff surprised Little People, Big World fans by announcing the end of his 8-year relationship with fiancée Caryn Chandler.

“I have some tough news to share,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Caryn and I have decided to part ways and end our engagement.”

“Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time,” he added.

The 63-year-old TLC star also pointed out that he and Caryn “remain amicable.”

“[We] will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared,” he continued. “Your support means the World to me, and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

The couple began dating in 2017, shortly after Matt Roloff’s 2016 divorce from his longtime wife, Amy Roloff. During their marriage, Matt and Amy welcomed four children: Jacob, Molly, and twins Jeremy and Zach. Fans grew familiar with Chandler as she started appearing on Little People, Big World alongside the Roloff family.

Roloff and Chandler,58, became engaged in April 2023 when he proposed in the backyard of their Arizona home.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” Roloff gushed to PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “You said to me, ‘I’ve thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you,” an emotional Chandler recalled. “That’s what he said, and then I started to cry.”

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024,” Roloff declared.

TLC Fans Publicly Speculated the Romance May Have Ended Back in April

However, the “elegant wedding” never came to be.

In April 2025, the duo shared a rare selfie, sparking a flurry of comments from fans eager for details about their wedding.

“You need to marry that beautiful woman,” one TLC lover declared in the comments. “Good for you, Matt and Caryn, too! Wedding bells soon?” another fan wondered.

“I thought they broke up? I’m confused,” a third prophetic fan added.

Meanwhile, one seemingly cold-hearted fan cut straight to the bone with their comment: “Take her out of your will and see if she still loves you,” they wrote.

Caryn Chandler hasn’t weighed in on the split as of this writing.