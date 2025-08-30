Major Pop Singer to Cover Costs for 734,000 Hours of Fans’ Therapy After His Own Mental Health Struggles

A beloved pop singer is supporting his fans’ mental health by offering them free therapy.

Lewis Capaldi recently partnered with BetterHelp to offer 734,000 hours of free virtual therapy.

“Therapy is the reason why I am able to be a musician again,” the “Someone You Loved” singer explained in a video announcement. “In partnership with BetterHealth and to reflect my experience of therapy and the importance I feel it has in my life and other people’s lives, we’re giving away 734,000 free hours of therapy.”

The number equals 1,000 hours for each day since Capaldi last performed on stage.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop going to therapy… and giving access to online therapy to my fans who have supported me throughout my journey is so important to me. This is my way of giving back,” Capaldi explained in a statement.

“I feel like if I can be a part of sharing that with other people, why not?” he added.

Singer Recounts Moment He Started Taking Therapy More Seriously

The nine-minute video recounts Capaldi’s struggles at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, where he was unable to finish his set due to vocal strain and tics from Tourette’s syndrome. It also highlights his surprise return to the same stage two years later after taking a break from touring to focus on his health, featuring a heartfelt conversation about his experiences over the past few years.

In the video, Capaldi shares that he knew two songs into his 2023 Glastonbury set that he couldn’t continue. “Glastonbury’s obviously a big deal. It’s kind of the biggest deal,” he said. Reflecting on the moment, he thought, “I can’t keep doing this to myself and other people as well.” Acknowledging the impact on his fans, Capaldi said, “I’m done indefinitely.”

He took a break because he needed to “release the pressure valve.” During the 2023 show, the audience helped him finish singing “Someone You Loved,” but he says he was on “complete autopilot” and felt “1,000 miles away… I watch it back, and I actually feel sad watching it.”

Capaldi struggled with anxiety and neglected his health in the past. After initially avoiding therapy, he has spent the last two years working with a therapist to find balance and stability.

BetterHelp is offering new users a free month of therapy if they sign up and cancel within the first month. The offer is available until Dec. 31. Capaldi has also announced a U.K. tour in September, followed by shows in Australia and New Zealand this fall.