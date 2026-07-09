court-orders-jimmie-allen-to-pay-massive-sum-to-sexual-assault-accuser

Singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been ordered to pay $1.8 million to a woman who filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly sexually assaulting and secretly filming her.

Videos by Suggest

According to Billboard, the judgment was made in mid-July. Allen was previously held liable by default for both assault and invasion of privacy last summer after he ignored multiple court deadlines.

Judge Aleta A. Trauger announced last month that Allen will now have to pay the accuser, identified as Jane Doe, $597,000 in compensatory damages. He will also be paying $1.2 million in punitive damages.

The judge then cited a report by a magistrate judge stating that the “reprehensibility” of Allen’s alleged actions was “severe.”

“The evidence shows that Mr. Allen intentionally and surreptitiously filmed his sexual encounter with plaintiff without her consent,” the report states. “And that he e-ated inside of plaintiff without wearing a condom when plaintiff did not consent to him doing so and asked him not to do so. These intentional acts caused plaintiff to suffer extreme emotional distress and trauma.”

The Accuser’s Attorney Speaks Out

In a statement to Billboard, Doe’s attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, spoke out about the judge’s decision.

Fegan said the damages total “recognizes the profound trauma Allen inflicted on Jane Doe 2 for his own sexual gratification.” She further pointed out that the total underscores a fundamental principle at the heart of this case: it is never acceptable to record sexual activity without a partner’s consent.”

The case is one of two sexual assault cases against Allen. The first case’s plaintiff accused Allen of sexually harassing and abusing his day-to-day management over the course of 18 months. The alleged harassment and abuse occurred from 2020 to 2022.

Despite his denial of the allegations, the case was settled in 2024.

In the second case, the plaintiff stated both she and Allen had consensual sex. However, Allen ended up sexually assaulting her by not using a condom without her permission. She later discovered that he had recorded the ordeal, also without her permission.

Meanwhile, Allen denied the allegations. He stated the accuser had consented to the video recording. In February 2025, Allen’s attorney stated that he was facing “economic hardships” as a result of the lawsuit. This led him to seek pro bono lawyers.

The residing judge grew impatient with Allen in August. He was found liable by default for battery, assault, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional stress. The accuser’s legal team initially suggested that Allen should pay $1.8 million for “predator conduct.”