Major Paramount+ Show Canceled, Final Season Announced

Paramount+ has axed a popular TV series.

Mayor of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco, will end after five seasons.

In a statement, Paramount+ announced that the canceled series’ fourth season is currently at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a significant climb from 33% during the show’s first season.

Major of Kingstown, which was created by Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, first premiered in 2021. The show follows the McLusky Family, who have kept the peace in the town of Kingstown, Michigan. For decades, the family has acted as mediators between the street gangs, prisoners, guards, and law enforcement.

Renner’s character, Michael “Mike” McLusky, stepped in as the “major” after his older brother, Mitch (played by Kyle Chandler), died in the first episode. This was despite previously wanting to get out of Kingstown after his stint in prison.

Meanwhile, Falco appears on the show as Nina Hobbs, the newly appointed warden at Kingstown prison. She immediately clashes with Mike as she establishes herself in the prison system.

Along with Renner and Falco, others on the show are Taylor Handley, Natasha Marc, Dianne West, and Laura Benanti. Dillon also appears on the show.

The Now-Canceled Paramount+ Show Was Planned to Have Seven Seasons

During a Screen Rant interview last year, Hugh Dillon revealed that the canceled Paramount+ show was planned to run for seven seasons.

“[Sheridan] has an ending for it in Season 7. Whether it goes that far or that’s where we get [who knows], but he has an ending,” Dillion shared. “And everyone knows about it.”

Dillon also said, “Our goal is to get to that Season 7, because that’s as far as we can get, because that’s where he’s always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, ‘So, here’s how it’s starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike’s going to be.”

While praising Sheridan, Dillon said, “That dude thinks big picture, he always has. Even before he became the mogul in the Taylorverse, he always did. And that’s why he was my mentor, he was my coach. And that’s why when we started Mayor, Mayor was my first thing, I was like, ‘Dude, this is the town I’m from.’

“He looked it up and went, ‘Holy f–k, there are nine penitentiaries,'” Dillon continued. And we would just exchange stories between where I’m from and his upbringing in Texas.”

Dillion then pointed out, “We had it before, where we sold the script. Taylor had it. Taylor had it in his head. We talked about how the whole thing goes, and this is where it’s going to end in whatever season it ends, but that’s part of what the fun was, because then we can fill in the rest of it, because we know where it’s ending.”

Renner shared the news on Instagram, declaring, “Mike McLusky isn’t done yet. Mayor of Kingstown returns for its fifth and final season.”