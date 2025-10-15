Major ‘Home Alone’ Star Reportedly Rushed to Hospital for ‘Medical Emergency’

A Home Alone star is currently recovering after being hospitalized following a medical emergency that occurred earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Daniel Stern, best known for his role as Marv Murchins in Home Alone and its sequel, was rushed to a nearby hospital after first responders from the Ventura County Fire Department were called to a residence in Somis, California, on Oct. 7.

It remains unclear what the actor’s medical emergency was.

The Ventura Fire Department reported that firefighters assessed the individual before being transported to the hospital. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

The ‘Home Alone’ Actor Previously Spoke About Living His ‘Real Life’ After ‘Stepping Away’ From Hollywood

In a December 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Stern opened up about his quiet life away from Hollywood. The actor has spent his days growing tangerines and focusing on his art. His fans also see him being active on social media.

“What I love about social media is you can tell your story,” the Home Alone star explained about his online presence. “And sort of that’s the final step of any artistic creation is giving it to an audience. So it’s a wonderful world, and I’m so tickled people have discovered some of my stuff through the TikTok thing there.”

Despite his distance from Hollywood, Stern said he enjoys his ranch and pottery studio. He said the property makes him feel as though he’s working “on a movie crew.”

Noting why he stepped away from Hollywood to begin with, the actor said he made enough money. He further spoke about how he avoids living above his means.

“I made enough money and I’m kind of frugal,” he said, revealing he bought his property, cars, and other items with cash. “I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if [I was] going to make any more bread.”

He went on to add that he loves the quietness of his property. “I love being away. I love my solitude, and I love being able to focus on what I’m making. So the farm world is a great place for me.”

According to his IMDb profile, Stern’s last acting role was in the TV series For All Mankind from 2023 to 2024. He previously appeared in the TV show Shrill from 2019 to 2021.