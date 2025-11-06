Major Hip-Hop/R&B Couple Reportedly Breaks up After 10 Years Together

Major hip-hop/R&B couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have reportedly ended their relationship after a decade together.

Sources close to the couple revealed to AllHipHop that Aiko was the one who called it quits after “multiple ultimatums” and ongoing disagreements about taking the relationship to the next level — marriage.

“She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” one insider said. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

The hip-hop/R&B couple have been on and off since mid-2010 and share a 3-year-old son, Noah. However, it’s believed that Aiko grew tired of waiting for Sean to make the official move by proposing.

“Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming,” the source said. “She decided it was time to move on.”

Despite the split, the duo doesn’t have any animosity towards one another. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful,” the insider continued. “They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child.”

Big Sean Opened Up About How He and Jhené Aiko Grieved a Miscarriage

While appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast earlier this year, Big Sean opened up about how he and Jhené Aiko grieved a miscarriage.

“So, to someone who is experiencing miscarriages, and I can only speak from a man’s perspective,” he explained. “I can’t speak for a woman, their perspective is the most traumatic, but I can say that, first of all, you’re worthy. I don’t want you to think you’re not worthy.”

He then said, “I don’t want people to think that because they have a miscarriage that they’re inadequate or that they’re broke. I think that this life is complex, and there are things we do and don’t understand, and I think there’s beauty in everything that’s meant for you.”

Big Sean didn’t reveal when the miscarriage occurred. He did point out the importance of accepting the situation, as it was beyond his and Aiko’s control.

“You may get blessed with a child later on. You may get blessed with a child that comes into your life a different way,” he added. “Sometimes we get so set on a goal, we don’t keep the rest of our doors open, of how the universe could bless us in that way, to not only fill that void, but even make it even greater.”