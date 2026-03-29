Major ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Shakeup Revealed

Grey’s Anatomy is preparing to discharge two fan-favorite cast members as the seemingly immortal series winds down its 22nd season.

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Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who play Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, will be exiting the series. Their final appearance is scheduled for the season 22 finale on May 7, according to Deadline.

The medical drama has not officially been renewed for another season, but it is expected to return. Deadline speculates that the renewal will likely come with a budget cut and an order for fewer than the 18 episodes produced in the last two seasons.

While losing two major players might ease the show’s financial strain, Deadline‘s sources say the decision was purely creative. Fans who’ve witnessed Owen and Teddy’s chaotic storyline over the past few years probably aren’t surprised.

However, Grey’s Anatomy creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes hinted that fans who’ve weathered the storm of Owen and Teddy’s relationship will finally get a satisfying payoff.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen – two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other,” she told Deadline. “It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves.”

Kevin McKidd Has Been Part of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast For 18 Seasons

McKidd is the longest-serving series regular after original cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Ellen Pompeo. He joined the show at the start of Season 5 and has been on the show for 18 seasons.

“Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years,” McKidd told the outlet.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ departing cast members Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver. (Phil McCarten/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Raver joined Grey’s as a recurring character in Season 6 and became a series regular in the same season. She left after Season 8 but returned in a recurring role for Season 14 before becoming a series regular again in Season 15. In total, Raver has been on the show for 12 seasons.

“Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart,” Raver shared with Deadline.

Still, fans of the medical drama shouldn’t lose all hope of seeing the characters again. Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Meg Marinis hinted that the door is still open for Raver and McKidd to return in the future.

“While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye,” Marinis teased. “We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry, and the memories they’ve given to the show. We look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next.”

It’s not unusual for doctors to check out of Grey’s Anatomy. However, it’s rare for multiple longtime stars to scrub out at the same time. The last time fans saw a double departure was with Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane, and before that, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew.