Major ‘Chicago P.D’ Star to Lead Possible New CBS Show

Jesse Lee Soffer may be heading back to CBS to star in a new show.

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The television actor, who most recently starred on the network in the fourth and final season of FBI: International as FBI Agent Wes Mitchell, would star in and executive-produce a show with the working title Strike Force, TV Line reported. Currently, the dramatic show is in development.

According to the official logline, Soffer would play a “battle-tested DEA agent” who “returns home to Kansas City to lead a multi-agency strike force targeting the violent criminals now trying to exploit America’s heartland.”

Photo: NBC/Chris Haston/NBC

If Strike Force does get picked up, it wouldn’t be on the CBS schedule until the 2027-2028 season. It’s tentatively on the slate, but no guarantee.

The show would also reunite Soffer with Matt Olmstead, who is a co-creator of Chicago P.D. on which Soffer starred for 10 seasons as Jay Halstead. Olmstead also executive produced CBS’ FBI: International.

Olmstead would serve as a writer and executive producer on Strike Force.

Variety reported that Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce via Jerry Bruckheimer TV. CBS Studios will produce.

Jesse Lee Soffer recently returned to NBC’s Chicago franchise as Halstead in March during a three-part crossover event.