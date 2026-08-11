A Hulu-Exclusive Show With 3 Seasons Is Now on Netflix

Following a successful run overseas, Netflix US added the Hulu Original series Shrill to its lineup.

Videos by Suggest

The three season series made its debut in the UK, Australia, and Canada in February 2026. Because it performed so successfully in those countries, Netflix decided to distribute the series in the United States as well, What’s on Netflix reported.

Despite being branded as a Hulu Original, the show is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Television. According to What’s on Netflix, the company has been “aggressively licensing” their catalog to the streamer over the last 18 months.

Shrill proved to be a very bingeable show overseas, the numbers showed.

© 2019 – Hulu

It spent over a week in the Top 10 in Australia, Malta, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, peaking at number two in Australia. According to the outlet, it narrowly missed the number one spot but maintained an average of 6.1 points per day during its time on top.

For those who may be unfamiliar, the series is based on Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by author Lindy West. It stars Aidy Bryant as Annie, a journalist who is changing her life without changing her body.

Other stars include Cameron Britton, Vanessa Bayer, Fred Armisen, Lolly Adefope, Daniel Stern, Illeane Douglas, and Leslie Grossman.

The show was championed for its approach to body positivity, because it focused on Annie’s work and personal life/relationships without spending all of its time focused on her body and weight loss. Annie went through typical problems like navigating the world of digital media while dating, and had a very close relationship with her best friend.

Currently, the availability of Shrill on Netflix has no impact of its availability on Hulu or Disney+.