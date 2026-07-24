Major CBS Sports Personality Busted for Alleged OWI

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), according to Fox6 News.

Videos by Suggest

Romo, 46, was taken into custody on July 23 after deputies stopped his vehicle while he was traveling southbound on Interstate 43 across the city’s high-rise bridge, the station reported.

His mugshot was obtained by TMZ on Friday and shared to X.

According to an arrest detention report obtained by Fox6 News, Romo performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests before he was arrested. Additional details about the traffic stop or any potential blood alcohol testing have not been released.

The former NFL quarterback was booked into custody and later released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Before the arrest, Romo had been competing in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament in West Bend. He finished tied for 73rd in the event.

Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He became the Cowboys’ starting quarterback during the 2006 season and remained under center until injuries sidelined him late in his career.

He retired following the 2016 NFL season and quickly transitioned into broadcasting, joining CBS Sports as the network’s lead NFL game analyst. Romo has since become one of the most recognizable voices in football television coverage, calling many of the league’s biggest games alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

Off the field, Romo is married to former sports journalist Candice Crawford and the two have three children. The two met when she was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys, according to PEOPLE. The couple started dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2011.

The arrest marks the first known criminal arrest of Romo’s career. As of publication, neither Romo nor CBS Sports has publicly commented on the incident.

Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense OWI is generally handled as a civil traffic violation rather than a criminal offense, though penalties can still include fines, license restrictions and other sanctions if a driver is found responsible.

Romo’s case is scheduled to be heard in court on Sept. 21. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the arrest has not yet been released.