major-cbs-show-loses-2-cast-members

CBS’s missing persons show Tracker just lost two major cast members.

The Justin Hartley-led series has undergone significant casting changes, with series regulars Eric Graise (who played computer expert Bobby Exley) and Abby McEnany (business handler Velma Bruin) exiting ahead of Season 3, per TVLine.

This leaves Colter Shaw, Hartley’s lone-wolf investigator, and Fiona Rene’s lawyer, Reenie Green, as the central characters moving forward. Notably, Robin Weigert, who played Velma’s wife, Teddi Bruin, and managed the backend of Colter’s operations, departed after the conclusion of Season 1.

Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, Justin Hartley, and Eric Graise of the CBS show ‘Tracker.’ (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Of course, fans of the CBS show weren’t happy with the cast cuts.

“Not a good sign when shows start dropping characters,” one fan wrote on X. “They think they are saving money, but they might be changing the magic ingredient that makes it special. Time will tell,” they added.

“So I guess cases are going to magically fall into their laps all the while they’ll know EXACTLY how to handle the tech-y side of things as well, huh?” another exasperated fan wrote.

“@cbs is dumping a lot of fan favorites these days. Characters and shows,” a third fan chimed in.

‘Tracker’ Remains a Standout Show for CBS

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker follows Colter Shaw, “a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family,” according to the official logline.

The show has been a standout success for CBS, ranking among Nielsen’s Top 5 most-watched shows across both streaming and linear platforms within a 35-day window, alongside the hit series Matlock back in May. According to CBS data per Deadline, it also holds the top spot as the No. 1 broadcast show.

CBS renewed Tracker in February, along with other popular dramas like Elsbeth, Fire Country, and the three NCIS series. In the dramatic conclusion to Season 2, Colter finally identified the man responsible for his father’s death, but it raised more questions, including his mother’s possible involvement.

The drama is produced by 20th Television, with Deaver serving as producer alongside an impressive team of executive producers, including Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.